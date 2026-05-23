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Teen Boy From India Refuses to Spread Hate in TV Interview Amid Tensions With Pakistan

By Regina Sienra on May 23, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por IlmFeed (@ilmfeed)

The India-Pakistan conflict runs deep, spanning decades since the partition of British India in 1947. Among its recent heightened episodes was India’s Operation Sindoor airstrikes on May 7, 2025, following the deadly Pahalgam attack a few weeks prior. After the strikes, a TV crew went outside to conduct street interviews about people’s celebratory thoughts on the retaliation, not knowing they would instead come across a teen boy who put peace and humanity first.

A viral clip shows a teenager who identifies as Muhammad Kaif from Bihar, India, shutting down war talk against Pakistan, despite the repeated attempts from the reporter. When asked, “Long live Pakistan?” Muhammad calmly replies, “Long live,” shocking the person behind the camera.

The reporter then asks if he thinks Pakistan shouldn’t be destroyed, and if he supports both India and Pakistan. “Long live India and Pakistan in their own space. You too long live in your own space,” Muhammad says. The reporter then tries calling him out, asking if he feels even a little ashamed of supporting Pakistan even though he lives in India. “Oh, so you’re making the news. Aren’t you ashamed about it? Aren’t you ashamed making news and spreading it everywhere?” Muhammad strikes back, catching on to the reporter’s search for an incandescent headline.

“There are people over there too, here too, Muslims there too, Hindus there too, Hindus here too. Everyone is human, then why kill everyone? Tell me! Tell me why everything should be destroyed. Everyone has a right to live. Everyone has that right. Then why destroy them?”

Confounded by the boy and wondering if there are some opposing forces at play, the reporter ends the interview asking Muhammad, “Who taught you this?” Which the boy sharply shuts down by replying, “I have a brain, man,” before disappearing into the crowd. This episode shows that peace is never an imposed ideology, but war and violence always are.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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