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Poet Delivers a Powerful Performance Packed With Wisdom for Everyday Life

By Regina Sienra on May 17, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por UniSlam UK & Ireland (@uni_slam)

Painting and music can be deeply touching, but one art form capable of delivering some of the most intense gut punches out there is poetry. British poet Harry Baker knows this all too well. Having become the youngest-ever Poetry World Slam Champion in 2012, Baker is known for mixing poetry charged with wisdom and powerful spoken-word performances.

Recently, one of Baker’s spoken-word works made waves online for its direct yet heartwarming life advice. The passionate, electrifying performance took place at the UniSlam 2025 Grand Finals, the UK and Ireland’s National University Poetry Slam & Summit, where Baker was one of the headlining acts. Already well known in poetry circles for his clever and heartfelt performances, like his famous TED Talk A love poem for lonely prime numbers, this performance turned many newcomers into fans.

“May you picture where you are as where you are meant to be,” he begins. “May you take in your surroundings like you visited especially. We’ll all end up in the soil eventually. Some of you carry such goodness that it nourishes for centuries. May you see life as a show and may the entry fee be empathy. Sat front row with an empty seat for friends in need. And when you’re on form, be generous and spread the energy. And when you’re not sure, be gentle with yourself. And don’t forget to breathe.”

“You need not be defined by your many feet, you are not a centipede,” he continues. “There is a joy in doing some things terribly. May you share bruise and bruises. And may you do this tenderly. You are the most improved you there has ever been. Of all the words you’ll ever hear, remember these. Life is too short to eat celery. Life is too long to feed jealousy. And life is just the right length to need therapy.”

“May you be seriously silly. May you be wickedly kind. May you be brilliantly dumb sometimes, and yet stupidly bright. May you certainly have doubts. May your weirdness be the norm. May the coolest thing about you be your warmth. May you be powerfully vulnerable, or at least mightily soft. May you be a contradiction, and at the same time not. And whether you are any or none or all of the above, above all may you know that you are loved.” Baker concludes, saying, “May one thing match the gravity of all you’ve ever done. This wonderful reality. The best is yet to come.”

To stay up to date with the poet and to see if he's touring in a city near you soon, follow Baker on Instagram.

Harry Baker is known for mixing poetry charged with wisdom with powerful spoken word performances.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por SpitNights (@spitnights)

Recently, one of Baker's spoken word works made waves online for its direct yet heartwarming life advice.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Harry Baker (@harrybakerpoet)

Already well known in poetry circles for clever and heartfelt performances, he often turns many newcomers into fans.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por SpitNights (@spitnights)

Harry Baker: Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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