Korean Professors Welcome First-Year Students With Unique Choral Performance of K-Pop Hits

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por 이화여자대학교 (@ewha.w.univ)

K-pop may be Korea’s biggest cultural export at the moment. Influencing pop culture and music around the world, the love for this genre is just as strong at home, where singers and idols create a frenzy among their hundreds of thousands of fans. K-pop has also become a vehicle to reach out to the youth. The teachers at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University know this all too well. Hoping to bond with their newer students, every year they put on a performance of some of the biggest hits in K-pop with adorable results.

Known as the “Ewha’s idols,” the Male Faculty Vocal Ensemble has performed at every admissions ceremony since its creation in 1997. This year, they put on a show for over 3,000 first-year students, with choreography included. For the 2026 ceremony, the teachers went with a KPop Demon Hunters-heavy setlist, featuring “Golden” and “Soda Pop,” as well as Blackpink’s “Jump.”

Trying their best to keep up with the trends, but also featuring some timeless K-pop tracks, the setlist evolves every year. In 2025, the teachers made waves across the K-pop-sphere for their performance of “Whiplash” by aespa, “APT.” by Rosé and Bruno Mars, “Sudden Shower” by Eclipse (Byun Woo-seok), and “First Meeting Didn’t Go as Planned” by TWS.

Putting the show together is serious business for the teachers, as a behind-the-scenes clip shared by the university shows. In it, teachers can be seen planning the performance, selecting the songs they’ll perform, and rehearsing dutifully. While they later dance with the students in a laidback manner, it’s the result of hours of work devoted to putting a smile on the faces of their new pupils.

Scroll down to watch some clips of Ewha Womans University’s Male Faculty Vocal Ensemble below.

Hoping to bond with their students, the teachers at Ewha Womans University put on a performance of K-pop hits every year.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por eyop (@eyopkr)

Known as the “Ewha’s idols,” the Male Faculty Vocal Ensemble has performed at every admissions ceremony since its creation in 1997.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por eyop (@eyopkr)

In 2025, the teachers made waves across the K-pop-sphere for their performance of “Whiplash” by aespa and “APT.” by Rosé and Bruno Mars.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por AESPAZONE INDONESIA | OPEN PP (@aespazone.id)

Putting the show together is serious business for the teachers, who devote hours to selecting the songs and rehearsing.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por AESPAZONE INDONESIA | OPEN PP (@aespazone.id)

Who wouldn’t think they have the coolest teachers ever after seeing this?

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por 전 세계 클래식 음악의 중심 | 아트리움(Artreeum) (@artreeumclassic)

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