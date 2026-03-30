First-Ever ‘Jane Goodall Day’ Will Take Place on April 3 To Honor the Late Conservationist’s Mission

Jane Goodall worked tirelessly until her final days, hoping to educate and inspire future conservationists. After all, her passion for nature and the creatures that call it home is more important now than ever, in the face of climate change. Hoping to continue her mission and carry her message further, the Jane Goodall Institute has announced the first-ever Jane Goodall Day. It will take place on April 3, marking what would have been her 92nd birthday.

Rather than rally people around a specific cause or topic, the Jane Goodall Institute wants this commemoration to spark change. “Participants can take action in a way that matters to them, and these individual actions will inspire others to make their own impact and find hope,” they wrote in a public statement. This can look like planting a tree, joining a local clean-up, donating to a cause, choosing plant-based meals, or spreading the word about Goodall’s work on social media.

“Jane Goodall Day is not just a celebration of Jane—it is a reminder that we all have the power to uphold her remarkable legacy, and to work towards a bright future together,” says Anna Rathmann, executive director of the Jane Goodall Institute USA.

Jane Goodall Day will also be observed by 30 Jane Goodall Institute’s global offices and several Roots & Shoots youth groups in over 75 countries, which carry on her legacy by taking on projects that help their communities. In the U.S., Jane Goodall Institute will hold its first annual giving day. Between now and April 3, all donations will be doubled thanks to a $300,000 match.

“On April 3, people inspired by Jane can demonstrate once again that her legacy of helping animals, people, and the environment lives on not through memory alone, but through meaningful action,” adds the Jane Goodall Institute. To learn more and support the late conservationist’s cause, visit Jane Goodall’s website.

Jane Goodall Institute: Website

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