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First-Ever ‘Jane Goodall Day’ Will Take Place on April 3 To Honor the Late Conservationist’s Mission

By Regina Sienra on March 30, 2026
English primatologist and anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall (Dame Jane Morris Goodall DBE, formerly Baroness Jane van Lawick-Goodall) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+ Original Series 'Jane' Season 1 held at the California Science Center at Exposition Park on April 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Photo: Image Press Agency/Depositphotos

Jane Goodall worked tirelessly until her final days, hoping to educate and inspire future conservationists. After all, her passion for nature and the creatures that call it home is more important now than ever, in the face of climate change. Hoping to continue her mission and carry her message further, the Jane Goodall Institute has announced the first-ever Jane Goodall Day. It will take place on April 3, marking what would have been her 92nd birthday.

Rather than rally people around a specific cause or topic, the Jane Goodall Institute wants this commemoration to spark change. “Participants can take action in a way that matters to them, and these individual actions will inspire others to make their own impact and find hope,” they wrote in a public statement. This can look like planting a tree, joining a local clean-up, donating to a cause, choosing plant-based meals, or spreading the word about Goodall’s work on social media.

“Jane Goodall Day is not just a celebration of Jane—it is a reminder that we all have the power to uphold her remarkable legacy, and to work towards a bright future together,” says Anna Rathmann, executive director of the Jane Goodall Institute USA.

Jane Goodall Day will also be observed by 30 Jane Goodall Institute’s global offices and several Roots & Shoots youth groups in over 75 countries, which carry on her legacy by taking on projects that help their communities. In the U.S., Jane Goodall Institute will hold its first annual giving day. Between now and April 3, all donations will be doubled thanks to a $300,000 match.

“On April 3, people inspired by Jane can demonstrate once again that her legacy of helping animals, people, and the environment lives on not through memory alone, but through meaningful action,” adds the Jane Goodall Institute. To learn more and support the late conservationist’s cause, visit Jane Goodall’s website.

Jane Goodall Institute: Website

Sources: First-Ever Jane Goodall Day Announced Worldwide

Related Articles:

Celebrities and Politicians Remember Jane Goodall’s Remarkable Legacy

Netflix Celebrates Jane Goodall’s Legacy With Posthumous Docuseries

RIP Jane Goodall: Revered Primatologist and Conservationist Dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall Shares Urgent Earth Day Message on Protecting Our Planet

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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