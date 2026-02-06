Woman With Down Syndrome Couldn’t Find Work, So She Started Her Own Cookie Business

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 Girl Revolution (@1girlrevo)

A 35-year-old woman with Down syndrome named Collette Divitto was repeatedly told she’s “not the right fit” for countless jobs. Instead of feeling defeated, this inspiring woman decided to start her own business. She’s now running the successful Collettey’s Cookies, proving that she’s capable of anything.

In the United States, 8.5% of people with disabilities are unemployed, which is significantly higher than those without a disability. This is often because they face greater barriers, rejection, and discrimination in the workforce. However, Divitto is working to change that. She employs around 15 people—many of whom have disabilities—and also runs Collettey’s Leadership Org, a nonprofit that supports people with disabilities through career-focused workshops and mentoring.

Divitto has always had a love of baking. Her journey began when she started creating her own cookie recipes for fun. After experimenting with a handful of cookie recipes, she landed on an original cinnamon chocolate chip cookie that became a huge fit. Friends and family were constantly saying, “This is amazing,” so Divitto decided to name it “The Amazing Cookie.”

Divitto took her new product to a local grocery store, which agreed to stock The Amazing Cookie. To date, she’s sold more than 400,000 cookies around the country, and says she’s “changing the world, one cookie at a time.”

Collettey’s Cookies is growing year over year, and it’s ready to expand. Divitto is currently partnering with culinary training organizations across the country that support people with disabilities, many of whose graduates face barriers to finding work. Her goal is to open new production sites in multiple cities and create more jobs for people with disabilities.

Divitto’s even taking her advocacy to Congress in Washington, D.C., pushing to eliminate the 14(c) exemption, which permits subminimum wages for workers with disabilities. She’s also pushing for the introduction of tax incentives for companies that hire people with disabilities.

Divitto hopes her work will help change the public perception of just how capable people with disabilities are. “No matter who you are, you can make a great difference in this world,” she says. “Don't let people bring you down. Do not focus on your disabilities. You only need to focus on your abilities.”

Collettey’s Cookies became the subject of a short documentary titled The 17%, which explores the challenges people with disabilities encounter in the workplace. The film won a Student Academy Award, drawing global attention to Collette’s incredible work.

After 35-year-old Collette Divitto, who has Down syndrome, was repeatedly told she’s “not the right fit” for countless jobs, she decided to start her own baking business

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collette Divitto (@colletteyscookies)

She’s now the CEO of Collettey’s Cookies, proving that she’s capable of anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collette Divitto (@colletteyscookies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collette Divitto (@colletteyscookies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamron Hall Show (@tamronhallshow)

Collettey’s story became the subject of a short documentary titled The 17%, which explores the challenges people with disabilities encounter in the workplace.

Collettey Divitto: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles :

Powerful Ad Challenges Assumptions About People With Down Syndrome

Meet Ana Victoria Espino, the World’s First Lawyer With Down Syndrome

Historian Meticulously Decorates Cookie “Artifacts” to Celebrate Love for Research

Baker Handpicks Edible Flowers to Create Beautiful Bouquets on Shortbread Cookies