Home / Inspiring

Woman With Down Syndrome Couldn’t Find Work, So She Started Her Own Cookie Business

By Emma Taggart on February 6, 2026

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 1 Girl Revolution (@1girlrevo)

A 35-year-old woman with Down syndrome named Collette Divitto was repeatedly told she’s “not the right fit” for countless jobs. Instead of feeling defeated, this inspiring woman decided to start her own business. She’s now running the successful Collettey’s Cookies, proving that she’s capable of anything.

In the United States, 8.5% of people with disabilities are unemployed, which is significantly higher than those without a disability. This is often because they face greater barriers, rejection, and discrimination in the workforce. However, Divitto is working to change that. She employs around 15 people—many of whom have disabilities—and also runs Collettey’s Leadership Org, a nonprofit that supports people with disabilities through career-focused workshops and mentoring.

Divitto has always had a love of baking. Her journey began when she started creating her own cookie recipes for fun. After experimenting with a handful of cookie recipes, she landed on an original cinnamon chocolate chip cookie that became a huge fit. Friends and family were constantly saying, “This is amazing,” so Divitto decided to name it “The Amazing Cookie.”

Divitto took her new product to a local grocery store, which agreed to stock The Amazing Cookie. To date, she’s sold more than 400,000 cookies around the country, and says she’s “changing the world, one cookie at a time.”

Collettey’s Cookies is growing year over year, and it’s ready to expand. Divitto is currently partnering with culinary training organizations across the country that support people with disabilities, many of whose graduates face barriers to finding work. Her goal is to open new production sites in multiple cities and create more jobs for people with disabilities.

Divitto’s even taking her advocacy to Congress in Washington, D.C., pushing to eliminate the 14(c) exemption, which permits subminimum wages for workers with disabilities. She’s also pushing for the introduction of tax incentives for companies that hire people with disabilities.

Divitto hopes her work will help change the public perception of just how capable people with disabilities are. “No matter who you are, you can make a great difference in this world,” she says. “Don't let people bring you down. Do not focus on your disabilities. You only need to focus on your abilities.”

Collettey’s Cookies became the subject of a short documentary titled The 17%, which explores the challenges people with disabilities encounter in the workplace. The film won a Student Academy Award, drawing global attention to Collette’s incredible work.

After 35-year-old Collette Divitto, who has Down syndrome, was repeatedly told she’s “not the right fit” for countless jobs, she decided to start her own baking business

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Collette Divitto (@colletteyscookies)

She’s now the CEO of Collettey’s Cookies, proving that she’s capable of anything.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Collette Divitto (@colletteyscookies)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Collette Divitto (@colletteyscookies)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamron Hall Show (@tamronhallshow)

Collettey’s story became the subject of a short documentary titled The 17%, which explores the challenges people with disabilities encounter in the workplace.

Collettey Divitto: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Sources: CEO with Down syndrome runs successful cookie company that helps others with disabilities get jobs; Disability Employment Statistics

Related Articles:

Powerful Ad Challenges Assumptions About People With Down Syndrome

Meet Ana Victoria Espino, the World’s First Lawyer With Down Syndrome

Historian Meticulously Decorates Cookie “Artifacts” to Celebrate Love for Research

Baker Handpicks Edible Flowers to Create Beautiful Bouquets on Shortbread Cookies

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Heroic 13-Year-Old Boy Swims 2.5 Miles to Save His Family Stranded at Sea
Legendary Music Producer Rick Rubin Gives Great Advice on How To Create the Best Art
Free Climber Alex Honnold Successfully Scales 1,667-Foot Tower in Taipei Without Safety Gear
Discover the Japanese Philosophy of “Ichi-Go Ichi-E” Helps Us Live in the Present
This Woman Has Lived in the Same House for 107 Years
80-Year-Old Makes History and Completes Life-Long Dream of Hiking the Appalachian Trail

More on My Modern Met

Japanese Care Facilities Are Enlisting Bodybuilders to Help Provide Elder Care as Demand Surges
85-Year-Old Grandma Can’t Stop Building Complex LEGO Sets
81-Year-Old DJ Started Career at 65, Proving It’s Never Too Late to Find Your Rhythm
Skiers Assemble To Create Giant Heart in Tribute to 40 Victims of Devastating New Year’s Fire in Swiss Bar
14-Year-Old Art Prodigy To Open First Solo Exhibition This Spring
95-Year-Old Friends Have Exchanged the Same Birthday Card Back and Forth for 81 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.