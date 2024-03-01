Home / Travel

Expedia 2023 Air Report Reveals the Best Times to Fly

By Sarah Currier on March 1, 2024
Plane On Airport Tarmac

If you ask 10 people when the best time to fly is, they will probably give you 10 different answers. These answers can be based on various factors, including affordability and convenience. But a recent report by Expedia definitively answers the question once and for all.

In their 2023 Air Travel Report, Expedia states that travelers should try to travel on Wednesdays. Their reasoning for this is monetary. According to them, “travelers who started a trip on a Wednesday, versus the beginning of the week (a Sunday or a Monday) saved, on average, 15% on domestic flights. For international flights, travelers who departed on Wednesday instead of during the weekend (a Sunday or a Saturday) saved 10% on average.”

If you're worried about your flight being delayed or canceled, Expedia has some advice to help alleviate those fears. They suggest leaving before 3 p.m., as “flights that depart after 3pm have the highest chance of being cancelled – a 50% higher chance, on average, than those that depart earlier in the day.” They also suggest avoiding travel during peak travel periods, especially the busy summer months.

But when should you book your flight in the first place? Expedia also has answers. According to the report, you should book on a Sunday, which has been the best day to book flights for the past 4 years. “Travelers who book on Sundays instead of Fridays tend to save, on average, around 5% on domestic flights and 15% on international flights,” Expedia states. Additionally, you should try to book at least a month in advance on domestic flights and at least 6 months ahead on international flights. Both of these measures will save you approximately 10% on average.

Expedia recently published their 2023 Air Travel Report, revealing that the best travel time is Wednesdays before 3 p.m.

Crowd Of People At Airport

h/t: [Mental Floss]

