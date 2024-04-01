Home / Travel

This Japanese Village Is Filled With Hundreds of Dolls Posing Like Real People and They’re All Made by One Woman

By Regina Sienra on April 1, 2024

Sin título

On the eastern end of Japan’s Shikoku Island, there's a village known as Nagoro. Like many other small towns around the world, it has seen its population shrink every year, with people either passing away or flocking to cities for a better life. To fight off the loneliness, an older woman named Tsukimi Ayano has created hundreds of kakashi (scarecrows in Japanese) to repopulate the area, earning Nagoro the nickname of “Village of the Dolls.”

These life-size dolls are made of straw, newspaper, and old clothes. While they are quite detailed, it's their placements throughout the village that have gotten them worldwide attention. Tsukimi positions them around the town in realistic poses, whether they are doing repairs, studying hard at school, waiting for a bus, or simply relaxing after a day of work. If you drove by quickly, you could easily mistake them for real people.

Tsukimi's project began back in 2002. After spending part of her life in Osaka, she moved back to Nagoro. To protect a field from pests, she made her first scarecrow—a giant doll resembling her father. After her creation caught the attention of her neighbors, she decided to make more to honor those who had left or died. That's why each doll has a name, and their personality, age, and backstory are catalogued.

While Nagoro is home to about two dozen residents, it now has over 300 dolls. The kakashi have inspired visitors from around the world to travel for several hours on the winding roads of the Iya Valley to catch a glimpse of this unique place. The dolls even have their own festival on the first Sunday of October every year. To Tsukimi's delight, many visitors are excited to take a look at her workshop.

If you're ever in Japan and want to visit this quirky place, local travel agency Shikoku Tours suggests taking a taxi, as the place is so remote and tiny that it's easy to miss. On the way there, you're likely to see more of these dolls around the shrinking villages. Since the kakashi have reached local art form status, the area has become a bit of a tourist attraction—and is now brimming with life.

A small town in Japan known as Nagoro is home to over 300 kakashi or scarecrows, earning it the nickname of “Village of the Dolls.”

Sin título

These were all made by an older woman named Tsukimi Ayano, who aimed to fight off loneliness after many of her neighbors moved away or died.

Sin título

That's why each doll has a name, and their personality, age, and backstory are catalogued.

Sin título

These life-size dolls are made of straw, newspaper, and old clothes.

Sin título

Tsukimi has placed them around the town in realistic poses, whether they are doing repairs, studying hard at school, waiting for a bus, or simply relaxing after a day of work.

Sin título

If you drove by quickly, you could easily mistake them for real people.

Sin título

Sin título

Sin título

h/t: [Offbeat Japan]

Related Articles:

Japanese Artist Hand-Carves Fallen Leaves Into Charming Storybook Scenes

Artists Merge Thread Painting With the Japanese Art of Kintsugi on Vintage Plates

Traditional Japanese Handicrafts Inspired by Studio Ghibli’s ‘My Neighbor Totoro’

The Last Picture Ever Taken of Hachikō Shows the Love and Reverence the Japanese Had for the Dog

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

American Airlines Just Made Flying With Pets Cheaper and Easier
Thrilling Drone Footage Weaves Through Shanghai’s Tallest Buildings
Millions of Monarch Butterflies Make the Mexican Forest Their Home for the Winter
Expedia 2023 Air Report Reveals the Best Times to Fly
Performers Dress up as Tigers and Leopards To Celebrate the Harvest Season in India
Last Chance To Visit the Gundam Factory in Japan Before It Closes in March 2024

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Are the Logos Used by Tourism Boards in Each U.S. State and Around the World
Greenlandic YouTuber Teaches the World About Greenland’s Culture and People in Insightful Series of Videos
Functional German Train Transforms Into a Moving Techno Club for One Night
London’s Mile-Long Kingsway Exchange Tunnels to Receive $268M Renovation
Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal Gets Gorgeous Makeover Inspired by Nature
Newly Opened Parisian Restaurant Captures the Glamour of the Roaring 20s

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.