Home / Inspiring

Watch a Pilot Give a Heartwarming Speech on His Retirement Flight After a 32-Year Career

By Regina Sienra on November 14, 2023
Pilots Working in an Aeroplane During a Commercial Flight

Photo: SOMATUSCANI/Depositphotos

On regular commercial flights, pilots usually greet their passengers from the cockpit. From there, they announce how long the flight will be and the weather conditions at their destination. But recently, one pilot had something even more personal to share. During what looked like an ordinary plane ride, an American Airlines pilot named Jeff Fell addressed his passengers face to face to welcome them to his retirement flight.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, Fell can be seen fighting back tears as he gives an emotional message. “Good evening ladies and gentlemen, welcome aboard. My name is Jeff Fell, I'm the captain on the flight going to Chicago tonight,” he begins, reading his message from a piece of paper. “I normally don't stand up in front of everybody like this, I usually just stay in the cockpit and talk on the PA.” When his voice breaks for the first time, he asks those listening for forgiveness, as this is his final trip as a pilot after a 32-year career with American Airlines.

Standing at the front of the plane, the pilot makes sure that those at the very end can hear him. After all, he happens to have some very special guests there. “I'd like to acknowledge a group of very important people to me,” Fell says. “Most of them are in the back of the airplane and they're the majority of my family who have come along with me on my retirement flight.”

The passengers, moved by his words, clap and cheer for Fell when he takes a moment to breathe and fight back tears. “Thank you all for coming along with me tonight and celebrating this very memorable time in my life. I love all of you,” Fell says, before addressing his wife directly, thanking her for being his rock for almost his entire career. “I love you, and look forward to the next chapter in our lives,” he says, before closing his speech by welcoming everyone on board once more.

Upon the plane's landing, Fell was greeted by a cannon salute at the airport, bookending the pilot's storied career with the top honor there is for these professionals. You can watch these powerful moments in the videos below.

During what looked like an ordinary plane ride, an American Airlines pilot named Jeff Fell addressed his passengers face to face to welcome them to his retirement flight.

@realjharrison priviliged to have been there for this #americanairlines #retirement #fypシ ♬ original sound – justin again

Upon the plane's landing, Fell was greeted by a cannon salute at the airport, bookending the pilot's storied career.

@realjharrison Replying to @Sara Harrison ♬ Another Love – Tom Odell

h/t: [Thrillist]

Related Articles:

Mom Who Spends 30 Years Working Abroad to Support Son Is Surprised by Him as Her Pilot on a Trip Home

Flight Attendant Makes Announcement for 6-Year-Old Who Beat Cancer and the Plane Erupts in Cheers

Kaya the Service Dog Is Honored on Her Last Plane Ride Ever After Being on 250+ Flights

American Airlines Pilot Schools Passengers on Respectful Flight Etiquette

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hachikō the Dog Who Waited 10 Years for His Owner To Return Would Be 100 Years Old Today
Watch the Heartwarming Moment a Toddler Gets Glasses and Sees His Mom Clearly for the First Time
92-Year-Old Breaks Record for Oldest Person to Hike the Grand Canyon Rim-To-Rim
Man Wins $50M Lottery But Keeps Going to Work at 4:30 AM for His Coworkers
Husband Helps His Bedbound Wife Dress Up as the Wicked Witch of the East for Halloween
Mom Who Spends 30 Years Working Abroad to Support Son Is Surprised by Him as Her Pilot on a Trip Home

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

7-Year-Old Goes Door to Door at Retirement Facility and Reads Books to Seniors
Bindi Irwin Remembers Her Dad’s Compassion for All Species in Sweet Video
Woman Gains Financial Freedom by Moving Into Backyard Tiny Home and Renting Out Main House [Interview]
LEGO MRI Scanner Sets Are Donated to Hospitals To Help Children Cope With These Procedures
Bride and Dad Dance to Old Home Video of Them Dancing to ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Girl Dad Shares How He Is Teaching His Daughters To Avoid Men Who Do the Bare Minimum

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.