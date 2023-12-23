Places big and small have one thing in common—they all rely on tourism to boost their economies. And much like companies, they also need an alluring logo that both inspires new customers (or travelers) and represents what's best about their area. Have you ever seen the logo for the place you live in? Maybe it's colorful and fun, or elegant and simple. Reddit user Dremarious put together a map featuring the tourism logos for all 50 U.S. states, allowing us to conveniently compare their designs.

The logos range from serious to playful. Many are produced in all caps, like Texas, Maine, Alaska, and Montana. There are also a couple of states that mix up upper and lowercase letters to be whimsical with a more relaxed typeface. Ohio incorporates its map into its logo, while Colorado features the symbol on its state flag in its design. Color can also be used to celebrate each state's culture, like Georgia using a peachy shade, and Oregon embracing a forest green.

These values can also be observed in tourism logos from around the world. Redditor LlamaDestroyer14 created regional maps compiling the logos used by tourism boards in each country. Going global, many choose to boast their national colors to stand out, like France and Denmark to name a few. Then there is Spain, which keeps its signature red and yellow hues, but also appears to pay tribute to its 20th century art movements with its daring typeface.

Other countries have chosen to ditch their national colors to make a case for their attributes. The U.S. for example, is made out of tiny dots, signaling the many cities and cultures that shape it. Meanwhile, Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico have over four different colors in theirs to spotlight their rich biodiversity. Building from this, Australia chose to spotlight their famed kangaroos and landscapes in their vibrant logo.

Want to take a look at all the logos from U.S. states and countries around the world? Browse the maps below.

Reddit user Dremarious put together a map featuring the tourism logos for all 50 U.S. states, allowing us to conveniently compare the designs.

This guide takes a closer look at each state typeface.

These values can also be observed in tourism logos from around the world. To explore each regional map, swipe to the right.

This map spotlights the typefaces used by European tourism boards.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Insightful Map Reveals Different Etiquette Practices Around the World

3D Maps Visualize the Stark Population Density Differences in Cities in the U.S.

Interactive Map Shows You Which Indigenous Lands You Are On

This 19th-Century Atlas Has Raised Maps for Blind Readers