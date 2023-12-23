Home / Infographic

These Are the Logos Used by Tourism Boards in Each U.S. State and Around the World

By Regina Sienra on December 23, 2023
woman looking down on world map

Photo: AntonMatyukha/Depositphotos

Places big and small have one thing in common—they all rely on tourism to boost their economies. And much like companies, they also need an alluring logo that both inspires new customers (or travelers) and represents what's best about their area. Have you ever seen the logo for the place you live in? Maybe it's colorful and fun, or elegant and simple. Reddit user Dremarious put together a map featuring the tourism logos for all 50 U.S. states, allowing us to conveniently compare their designs.

The logos range from serious to playful. Many are produced in all caps, like Texas, Maine, Alaska, and Montana. There are also a couple of states that mix up upper and lowercase letters to be whimsical with a more relaxed typeface. Ohio incorporates its map into its logo, while Colorado features the symbol on its state flag in its design. Color can also be used to celebrate each state's culture, like Georgia using a peachy shade, and Oregon embracing a forest green.

These values can also be observed in tourism logos from around the world. Redditor LlamaDestroyer14 created regional maps compiling the logos used by tourism boards in each country. Going global, many choose to boast their national colors to stand out, like France and Denmark to name a few. Then there is Spain, which keeps its signature red and yellow hues, but also appears to pay tribute to its 20th century art movements with its daring typeface.

Other countries have chosen to ditch their national colors to make a case for their attributes. The U.S. for example, is made out of tiny dots, signaling the many cities and cultures that shape it. Meanwhile, Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico have over four different colors in theirs to spotlight their rich biodiversity. Building from this, Australia chose to spotlight their famed kangaroos and landscapes in their vibrant logo.

Want to take a look at all the logos from U.S. states and countries around the world? Browse the maps below.

Reddit user Dremarious put together a map featuring the tourism logos for all 50 U.S. states, allowing us to conveniently compare the designs.

A Cool Guide To Fonts That Each State Uses In Their Tourism Board Logos
byu/Dremarious incoolguides

This guide takes a closer look at each state typeface.

A cool guide of US tourism logos
byu/yeahnoyeah03 incoolguides

These values can also be observed in tourism logos from around the world. To explore each regional map, swipe to the right.

So, I did a map of all the “Country tourism brands”, Its more an interesting map rather than a map porn.
byu/LlamaDestroyer14 inMapPorn

This map spotlights the typefaces used by European tourism boards.

Fonts that countries use in their tourism board logos
byu/humanasteroid inMapPorn

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Insightful Map Reveals Different Etiquette Practices Around the World

3D Maps Visualize the Stark Population Density Differences in Cities in the U.S.

Interactive Map Shows You Which Indigenous Lands You Are On

This 19th-Century Atlas Has Raised Maps for Blind Readers

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Greenlandic YouTuber Teaches the World About Greenland’s Culture and People in Insightful Series of Videos
Functional German Train Transforms Into a Moving Techno Club for One Night
London’s Mile-Long Kingsway Exchange Tunnels to Receive $268M Renovation
Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal Gets Gorgeous Makeover Inspired by Nature
Newly Opened Parisian Restaurant Captures the Glamour of the Roaring 20s
Join “Thanksgiving Grandma” Wanda and Her “Thanksgiving Grandson” Jamal for Dinner in This Unique Airbnb Experience

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Eye-Opening Infographic Reveals the Yearly Cost of Taking a Shower Around the World
42 New Sites Added to the UNESCO World Heritage List
Here’s What the Spookiest “Boogeyman” Looks Like in Different Countries
The Oldest Restaurant in the World Has Been in Operation for 300 Years
Retired Couple Books 51 Back-To-Back Cruises Because It’s Cheaper Than a Retirement Home
Spend a Night in These Renovated 1920s Train Carriages to Experience Luxurious Rail Travel

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.