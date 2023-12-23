Places big and small have one thing in common—they all rely on tourism to boost their economies. And much like companies, they also need an alluring logo that both inspires new customers (or travelers) and represents what's best about their area. Have you ever seen the logo for the place you live in? Maybe it's colorful and fun, or elegant and simple. Reddit user Dremarious put together a map featuring the tourism logos for all 50 U.S. states, allowing us to conveniently compare their designs.
The logos range from serious to playful. Many are produced in all caps, like Texas, Maine, Alaska, and Montana. There are also a couple of states that mix up upper and lowercase letters to be whimsical with a more relaxed typeface. Ohio incorporates its map into its logo, while Colorado features the symbol on its state flag in its design. Color can also be used to celebrate each state's culture, like Georgia using a peachy shade, and Oregon embracing a forest green.
These values can also be observed in tourism logos from around the world. Redditor LlamaDestroyer14 created regional maps compiling the logos used by tourism boards in each country. Going global, many choose to boast their national colors to stand out, like France and Denmark to name a few. Then there is Spain, which keeps its signature red and yellow hues, but also appears to pay tribute to its 20th century art movements with its daring typeface.
Other countries have chosen to ditch their national colors to make a case for their attributes. The U.S. for example, is made out of tiny dots, signaling the many cities and cultures that shape it. Meanwhile, Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico have over four different colors in theirs to spotlight their rich biodiversity. Building from this, Australia chose to spotlight their famed kangaroos and landscapes in their vibrant logo.
Want to take a look at all the logos from U.S. states and countries around the world? Browse the maps below.
Reddit user Dremarious put together a map featuring the tourism logos for all 50 U.S. states, allowing us to conveniently compare the designs.
A Cool Guide To Fonts That Each State Uses In Their Tourism Board Logos
byu/Dremarious incoolguides
This guide takes a closer look at each state typeface.
A cool guide of US tourism logos
byu/yeahnoyeah03 incoolguides
These values can also be observed in tourism logos from around the world. To explore each regional map, swipe to the right.
So, I did a map of all the “Country tourism brands”, Its more an interesting map rather than a map porn.
byu/LlamaDestroyer14 inMapPorn
This map spotlights the typefaces used by European tourism boards.
Fonts that countries use in their tourism board logos
byu/humanasteroid inMapPorn
h/t: [Reddit]
Related Articles:
Insightful Map Reveals Different Etiquette Practices Around the World
3D Maps Visualize the Stark Population Density Differences in Cities in the U.S.
Interactive Map Shows You Which Indigenous Lands You Are On