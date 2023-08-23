Home / Art / Sculpture

Mesmerizing Metal Sculptures of Disintegrating People Visualizes the Ephemerality of Beauty and Life

By Margherita Cole on August 23, 2023
Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen

South Africa-based artist Regardt Van Der Meulen transforms metal into seemingly fragile and delicate works of art. His lifesize sculptures depict human figures that appear to be eroding before the viewer's eyes. The durable material unwinds, crumbles, and disintegrates from the body, capturing the ephemerality of life.

Each of these works portrays a figure that is falling apart. While part of the body is rendered intact and seemingly “correct,” a larger portion is intentionally sculpted in such a way that it looks as though the body is deteriorating. The method in which the figures are decaying varies—at times, resembling threads that are coming undone and others appearing more like torn paper—but they all share a similar melancholy with their fate. When Van Der Meulen leaves the face of the sculptures intact, they seem to be at peace with death, even wearing serene expressions.

As a result, these thoughtful pieces prompt viewers to consider the fleetingness of beauty and human life. Not only do bodies fall apart, but memories also fade away, as Van Der Meulen communicates by pieces of the sculptures' heads disintegrating. The fact that these statues are molded in a state of half-destruction is a reminder of our own impermanence. Despite being crafted from metal, these sculptures are not invulnerable to time and they display their own frailty.

To keep up with Van Der Meulen’s work, visit the artist’s website and follow him on Instagram and Facebook. Scroll down to see more images of his incredible sculptures.

Johannesburg-based artist Regardt Van Der Meulen creates sculptures that appear to be falling apart.

Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen

Made from metal, each of these figures possesses a fragile quality.

Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen

Their bodies are slowly coming undone in various ways, capturing the ephemerality of life.

Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen

These works prompt viewers to consider the fleetingness of beauty and life.

Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen Metal Sculptures by Regard Van Der Meulen

Regardt Van Der Meulen: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Regardt Van Der Meulen.

Related Articles:

Fragmented Metal Sculptures Capture the Ephemerality of Human Life

Stunning Metal Sculptures Recreate the Fluid Forms of Splashing Water

Emotionally Charged Scrap Metal Sculpture

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sculptor Breathes New Life Into Thousands of Scrap Metal Parts
Colorful Wooden “Pixels” Converge To Create Enigmatic Face Masks
One of These Five Black Artists’ Designs Will Be Chosen for the Harriet Tubman Memorial in Philadelphia
Artist Collaborates With Bees To Create Sculptural Wax Skulls
Artist Transforms the Tips of Pencils Into Miniature Masterpieces
Abandoned Materials Are Upcycled Into Charming Bug Sculptures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Intricate Ceramic Sculptures Mimic the Vibrant Beauty of Aquatic Life
Brilliant Sculptural Stories Unfold From Carefully Crafted Pages of Books
Retired Baseball Player is Now a Full-Time Artist Specializing in Wood and Resin Sculptures
Gallery Walls Are Transformed Into Exquisitely Ornate Art Made of Cardboard
Sculptures of Fragmented Travelers Find Their Home on the Amalfi Coast
Artist Reimagines the Iconic Metal Ruler to “Measure the Unmeasurable” in Our Lives

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.