South Africa-based artist Regardt Van Der Meulen transforms metal into seemingly fragile and delicate works of art. His lifesize sculptures depict human figures that appear to be eroding before the viewer's eyes. The durable material unwinds, crumbles, and disintegrates from the body, capturing the ephemerality of life.

Each of these works portrays a figure that is falling apart. While part of the body is rendered intact and seemingly “correct,” a larger portion is intentionally sculpted in such a way that it looks as though the body is deteriorating. The method in which the figures are decaying varies—at times, resembling threads that are coming undone and others appearing more like torn paper—but they all share a similar melancholy with their fate. When Van Der Meulen leaves the face of the sculptures intact, they seem to be at peace with death, even wearing serene expressions.

As a result, these thoughtful pieces prompt viewers to consider the fleetingness of beauty and human life. Not only do bodies fall apart, but memories also fade away, as Van Der Meulen communicates by pieces of the sculptures' heads disintegrating. The fact that these statues are molded in a state of half-destruction is a reminder of our own impermanence. Despite being crafted from metal, these sculptures are not invulnerable to time and they display their own frailty.

To keep up with Van Der Meulen's work, visit the artist's website and follow him on Instagram and Facebook.

Johannesburg-based artist Regardt Van Der Meulen creates sculptures that appear to be falling apart.

Made from metal, each of these figures possesses a fragile quality.

Their bodies are slowly coming undone in various ways, capturing the ephemerality of life.

These works prompt viewers to consider the fleetingness of beauty and life.

Regardt Van Der Meulen: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Regardt Van Der Meulen.

