Beautiful Resin and Flower Animal Sculptures Look Like They’re Carved From Ice

Resin is a versatile medium that can be cleverly crafted to look like other materials. Russian artist Evgeny Hontor uses it to create miniature animal sculptures that look like they’re made of ice. The faux ice sculptures appear as though they belong in an otherworldly forest, where tiny creatures evolve from the icy rivers.

For Hontor, creating art is “a philosophy of life.” He’s been drawing since childhood, and he began studying sculpture in 2006. Today, the talented artist has found his niche in miniature animal figurines. Each sculpture is lovingly handmade using resin and natural elements, resulting in handheld totems that look like characters from a fantasy film.

Hontor creates and sells miniature animal figurines of all shapes and colors, but his translucent “ice” animals are particularly charming. From foxes and wolves to birds and cats, each cute creature looks like it's really made from frozen water. Hontor sculpts each creature from velvet clay, and then casts the same shape in resin. He incorporates flowers and feathers into the mixture before it sets. Once dry, the sculptures hold the natural elements inside them forever. For some pieces, Hontor adds painted elements—such as eyes and decorative markings—to bring the characters to life.

“I feel like a child again with these crystal creatures,” reveals Hontor. “I know I will sell most of them, but I am so happy that before that I can have a little of them, view them, photograph them, and hold them in my hands!”

Check out Hontor’s “ice” animals below and find more from his portfolio on Etsy, where he sells all kinds of fantasy-inspired figurines.

Artist Evgeny Hontor crafts fantasy-inspired animal figurines from clear resin and natural materials.

Each miniature creature looks like its carved from real ice.

The sculptures hold flowers and feathers inside them forever.

The artist also creates “ice animals” with illustrative line work.

