Home / Art / Sculpture

Upcycling Artist Turns Scrap Metal and Discarded Objects Into Lifelike Animal Sculptures

By Emma Taggart on November 9, 2020
Metal Animal Sculptures by Barbara Franc

Do you have a junk drawer at home? While most of us aren’t quite sure what to do with our odds and ends, London-based upcycling artist Barbara Franc turns hers into art. She creates incredible animal sculptures from scrap metal and other discarded household objects.

Franc’s animal sculptures comprise pretty much any object she can get her hands on, from cutlery, door handles, and keys to watches, bass guitar strings, and even dog lead clips. “I have a huge cupboard at home full of boxes of odd materials,” Franc tells My Modern Met. “Most items I find just lying around when I'm out in the park with my dog, some from junk shops or car boot sales, and many things are gifted to me by friends who know I collect slightly strange items that most people would throw away.”

The objects Franc works with often inform her subjects. She explains, “An old metal washer or chain might suggest an animal shape to me and I go from there.” Franc starts by making a rough armature out of wire and then starts deciding which “bits and pieces” work best. “I might spend a whole day attaching objects and then take them all off the next day to start afresh, it can be a long process,” she reveals. “I strive to make each piece feel alive and on the verge of moving off.”

Each of Franc’s finished works perfectly captures the animal’s movement and personality. Squirrels are posed as though they’re about to scurry off into the distance, and cats appear as inquisitive, metal felines with perked-up ears and swishing tails.

Scroll down to check out Franc’s metal animal sculptures and find even more from her portfolio on her website.

London-based upcycling artist Barbara Franc creates incredible animal sculptures from scrap metal and other discarded household objects.

Metal Animal Sculptures by Barbara Franc

Each detailed piece comprises objects she finds in old boxes and junk stores.

Metal Animal Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Animal Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Animal Sculptures by Barbara Franc

Each animal is posed to mimic the movements of their real counterparts.

Metal Animal Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Animal Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Animal Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Animal Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Animal Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Cat Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Cat Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Owl Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Owl Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Rabbit Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Animal Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Bird Sculptures by Barbara FrancMetal Bird Sculptures by Barbara FrancBarbara Franc: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Barbara Franc.

Related Articles:

Artist Turns Nuts, Bolts, and Scrap Metal Into Life-Size Animal Sculptures

Artist Turns Scrap Metal into Delicately Crafted Insect Sculptures

Japanese Artist Creates Animal Sculptures Made From Metallic Flowers

Artist Transforms Scrap Metal into Lifelike Animal Sculptures

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Giant Whale Sculpture Stops Derailed Metro Car From Plunging Into Water
Carved Figures Emerge From Wooden Beams That Were Once in a Historic German Palace
Life-Sized Driftwood Sculptures Look Like Uncanny Characters From a Sci-Fi Movie
Artist Uses Chainsaw To Transform Damaged Tree Into Hand Reaching for the Sky
These Stunning Human Sculptures Disappear When You Look at Them From Certain Angles
These Incredible Hand-Carved Stones Look Like They’re Made of Soft Putty

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bronze Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be Unveiled in Brooklyn for Women’s History Month 2021
Sculptor Creates “Glitchy” Wooden Figures and Shares His Process on Instagram
Artist Turns Old Bike Chains Into Spectacular Metal Sculptures Inspired by Nature and Humans
Ethereal Angel Sculpture Appears to Effortlessly Float Above the Ground
Amazing Sculptures Show People Carving Their Ideal Figures Into Their Own Bodies
6 Contemporary Diorama Artists Who Craft Fascinating Miniature Worlds

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.