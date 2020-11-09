Upcycling Artist Turns Scrap Metal and Discarded Objects Into Lifelike Animal Sculptures

Do you have a junk drawer at home? While most of us aren’t quite sure what to do with our odds and ends, London-based upcycling artist Barbara Franc turns hers into art. She creates incredible animal sculptures from scrap metal and other discarded household objects.

Franc’s animal sculptures comprise pretty much any object she can get her hands on, from cutlery, door handles, and keys to watches, bass guitar strings, and even dog lead clips. “I have a huge cupboard at home full of boxes of odd materials,” Franc tells My Modern Met. “Most items I find just lying around when I'm out in the park with my dog, some from junk shops or car boot sales, and many things are gifted to me by friends who know I collect slightly strange items that most people would throw away.”

The objects Franc works with often inform her subjects. She explains, “An old metal washer or chain might suggest an animal shape to me and I go from there.” Franc starts by making a rough armature out of wire and then starts deciding which “bits and pieces” work best. “I might spend a whole day attaching objects and then take them all off the next day to start afresh, it can be a long process,” she reveals. “I strive to make each piece feel alive and on the verge of moving off.”

Each of Franc’s finished works perfectly captures the animal’s movement and personality. Squirrels are posed as though they’re about to scurry off into the distance, and cats appear as inquisitive, metal felines with perked-up ears and swishing tails.

Scroll down to check out Franc’s metal animal sculptures and find even more from her portfolio on her website.

London-based upcycling artist Barbara Franc creates incredible animal sculptures from scrap metal and other discarded household objects.

Each detailed piece comprises objects she finds in old boxes and junk stores.

Each animal is posed to mimic the movements of their real counterparts.

Barbara Franc: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Barbara Franc.

Related Articles:

Artist Turns Nuts, Bolts, and Scrap Metal Into Life-Size Animal Sculptures

Artist Turns Scrap Metal into Delicately Crafted Insect Sculptures

Japanese Artist Creates Animal Sculptures Made From Metallic Flowers

Artist Transforms Scrap Metal into Lifelike Animal Sculptures