Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Striking Self-Portraits Use Flowers and Butterflies to Explore Self-Growth and Mental Health

By Sonya Harris on September 18, 2020
Fares photography 'The power of becoming'

“The power of becoming”

When observing photographer Fares Micue’s work, it’s easy to become enraptured by the organic yet otherworldly aspects infused in each piece. For the self-taught conceptual photographer based in Spain, photography was a modest hobby; but it soon grew into a passion-fueled display of vibrant and gentle reality-bending works of art. Micue uses her body—as well as different botanical objects—as an external canvas to represent her picturesque internal landscape of emotions.

“It always starts with an idea in my head and the feeling I want to portray,” Micue explains. “Most times I create a sketch of the image I want to create together with as many details as I can get like colors, mood, location, clothing, props, etc…as well as a short story about the image.”

Micue's work is rooted in positivity, empowerment, and self-kindness, but it doesn’t shy away from the importance of raw and real themes such as isolation and insecurity. “I am a firm believer that how we think and feel about life is how we will perceive reality,” Micue explains. “We must train our brain to always search for the bright side and find hope among the desolation.”

Fares photography 'Memories of a rainy day'

“Memories of a rainy day”

Another prevalent theme in Micue’s works is the concept of growth—the growth of self and overcoming obstacles. Her work comprises of simplistic backgrounds, saturated colors, and numerous objects to heighten her aesthetic. Some shots feature Micue engulfed in blossoms or feathers or origami. The objects depict a form of overgrowth, emerging symbolically from her mind or body. Micue's face remains hidden in most of her pieces, but the positioning of her body communicates a story and mood that feels both mythical and viscerally real at the same time. And her usage of flowers, light, and shadows in this airy fashion is a form of visual poetry—she also pairs this with written poetry in the description of her works on her Instagram.

Other self-portraits depict the photographer entwined or entering a thicket. The images evoke emotions that beckon onlookers to follow her on an internal journey. It’s an effort to further highlight a need to examine and prioritize one’s mental health. She hopes her work demonstrates the power of reflection and self-worth by using these storytelling details.

Micue’s work remains permeated with a sort of mature whimsy that invites onlookers to confront themselves and embrace growth in all its metaphorical forms. “My work is full of symbolism,” the photographer confirms, “every element in my compositions has a purpose, from the colors to the props to the body language, and the combination of all these elements creates the final conceptual image. I want my work to be viewed as a whole story condensed in one frame.”

Photographer Fares Micue creates mesmerizing self-portraits that feature vibrant colors and are full of symbolism.

Self-Portrait by Fares Micue

Defensive II

Micue uses items such as feathers, balloons, and origami to depict her emotional states.

Self-Portrait by Fares Micue

“Fly me away”

Fares Micue is a self-taught photographer that is committed to works that encourage positivity and self-care.

Self-Portrait by Fares Micue

“Positive nostalgia”

Powerful Self-Portrait by Fares Micue

Alseide

Self-Portrait by Fares Micue

“Beautiful shell”

Fares photography 'Imaginary prison'

“Imaginary prison”

Fares photography 'Open to love'

“Open to love”

Fares photography 'Inside you'

“Inside you”

Fares photography 'If you bring me the moon'

“If you bring me the moon”

Self-Portrait by Fares Micue

“Dreams are made of gold”

Self-Portrait by Fares Micue

“Hope is in the air”

Self-Portrait by Fares Micue

“Beauty in the dark”

Fares photography a lesson about self love

“A lesson about self-love”

Self-Portrait by Fares Micue

Defensive III

Self-Portrait by Fares Micue

“Hide and seek”

Fares Micue: Instagram | Saatchi

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fares Micue.

Related Articles:

25 Stunning Portraits of Black Women in Ethereal Fantastical Photography

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos Let You Cover Your Skin in Stitched Flowers

Artist Uses Real Pressed Flowers to Create Delicate Animal Illustrations

Sonya Harris

Sonya Harris is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a multi-platform artist and storyteller based in Seattle, Washington. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and has worked in Audio Production for Seattle NPR station KUOW. With a passion for storytelling in podcasting, Sonya is also an avid lover of tea, watercolors, photography, and film. She considers herself a voracious learner and seeker of the peculiar, whimsical, and inspiring.
Read all posts from Sonya Harris

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Shawl
by Shovava
$68.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

25 Stunning Portraits of Black Women in Ethereal Fantastical Photography
Wildlife Camera Trap Unexpectedly Snaps Funny Photo of Mystery Man Striking a Pose
Thomas Jefferson’s Presidential Portrait Recreated With His Sixth Great-Grandson
Photographer Invites 16 Artists to Reimagine His Portraits in Their Own Style
Dynamic Dancers Take to the City Streets Highlighting How the Whole World Is a Stage
Adorable Photos of Children Cuddling Baby Animals That Are Just Their Size

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Glittering Gold Portraits Celebrate the Beauty of Black Hair in the Style of Gustav Klimt Paintings
Fairytale-Inspired Portraits Reimagine Disney Princesses as Regal Young Black Girls
‘Friends’ Newborn Photoshoot Is Packed With Props From the Iconic Sitcom
Ethereal Portraits Highlight the Unique Beauty of a Girl With Albinism and Heterochromia
25+ “Then and Now” Portraits of Celebrities Posing With Their Younger Selves
Adorable Baby Goats Are Treated to a Newborn Photo Shoot Just Like Humans

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.