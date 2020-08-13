Home / Photography / Portrait / 25 Stunning Portraits of Black Women in Ethereal Fantastical Photography

25 Stunning Portraits of Black Women in Ethereal Fantastical Photography

By Sara Barnes on August 13, 2020

 

A post shared by Lillian Liu (@lillianliuphotography) on

Fantasy photography is a captivating genre. It allows us to get lost in another world—one of ethereal characters, amazing costuming, and breathtaking settings. But if you’ve spent any time admiring these surreal works, you might’ve noticed that they predominantly feature white people. Black women are often left out of the spotlight, even though they, too, are creating stunning images worthy of praise.

Twitter user @btsanima is helping to call attention to Black women appearing in fantasy photography. In a viral Twitter thread, she implores people to share their favorite fantastical images of Black women, stating, “Even though our presence is small, I will not be deterred.” She then posted the names of photographers alongside gorgeous portraits in which Black women are the queens, elven beings, and pose in the same picturesque landscape scenes that are normally afforded to white women. The images are striking in their beauty and, at times, gorgeously haunting—one of the big appeals of the genre.

Scroll down to see Black women who are the stars of fantasy photography.

Black women are underrepresented in fantasy photography.

 

A post shared by Maria Lipina (@maria_lipina) on

But as these stunning photos demonstrate, this needs to change and there needs to be more of a spotlight on diversity in the genre.

 

A post shared by NEWO (@newo_imagery) on

 

A post shared by Bella Kotak (@bellakotak) on

 

A post shared by Bella Kotak (@bellakotak) on

 

A post shared by Josefien Hoekstra (@josefienhoekstra) on

 

A post shared by Bekka Björke (@bekkabjorke) on

 

A post shared by Annie Bertram (@anniebertramphoto) on

 

A post shared by Annie Bertram (@anniebertramphoto) on

 

A post shared by Sanne van Bergenhenegouwen (@defotograafsanne) on

 

A post shared by Maria Lipina (@maria_lipina) on

 

A post shared by Bella Kotak (@bellakotak) on

 

A post shared by Sanne van Bergenhenegouwen (@defotograafsanne) on

 

A post shared by Savannah (@simplysavannahart) on

 

A post shared by Sanne van Bergenhenegouwen (@defotograafsanne) on

 

A post shared by A.M Lorek Photography (@agnieszka_lorek) on

 

A post shared by A.M Lorek Photography (@agnieszka_lorek) on

 

A post shared by Joy Marshall – Storyteller (@thewitchinghourphotography) on

 

A post shared by Topher Oriel (@topheroriel) on

 

A post shared by Topher Oriel (@topheroriel) on

 

A post shared by Savannah (@simplysavannahart) on

 

A post shared by Maria Lipina (@maria_lipina) on

 

A post shared by Sanne van Bergenhenegouwen (@defotograafsanne) on

 

A post shared by Maria Lipina (@maria_lipina) on

 

A post shared by Lillian Liu (@lillianliuphotography) on

 

A post shared by Annie Bertram (@anniebertramphoto) on

