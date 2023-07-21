Street Artist Breathes New Life Into Public Spaces With Vibrant Flower Murals

UK-based artist Sophie Mess is transforming urban spaces one mural at a time. Inspired by botanical motifs, she covers the sides of buildings with vibrant depictions of flowers that are larger than life. Each one imbues these cityscapes with uplifting and beautifying imagery.

From massive pink peonies to purple irises, Mess' works cover a rainbow of colors. Rather than decorating walls with numerous blooms, however, she lets a couple, or sometimes even just one bloom, encompass the flat surface. She lets the form of flowers take center stage so that people have a rare close-up look at botanicals that they often take for granted.

“I create vibrant botanical-inspired artworks, bringing the colorful beauty of nature to the urban landscape, transforming spaces, and inspiring positivity,” Mess tells My Modern Met. Most of her works appear amid cityscapes, occupying the sides of apartment buildings, shops, and other structures. By placing her art here, Mess is breathing new life into urban landscapes, and bringing a bit of nature even where there is less of it.

