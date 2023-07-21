Home / Art / Street Art

Street Artist Breathes New Life Into Public Spaces With Vibrant Flower Murals

By Margherita Cole on July 21, 2023
Flower Murals by Sophie Mess

UK-based artist Sophie Mess is transforming urban spaces one mural at a time. Inspired by botanical motifs, she covers the sides of buildings with vibrant depictions of flowers that are larger than life. Each one imbues these cityscapes with uplifting and beautifying imagery.

From massive pink peonies to purple irises, Mess' works cover a rainbow of colors. Rather than decorating walls with numerous blooms, however, she lets a couple, or sometimes even just one bloom, encompass the flat surface. She lets the form of flowers take center stage so that people have a rare close-up look at botanicals that they often take for granted.

“I create vibrant botanical-inspired artworks, bringing the colorful beauty of nature to the urban landscape, transforming spaces, and inspiring positivity,” Mess tells My Modern Met. Most of her works appear amid cityscapes, occupying the sides of apartment buildings, shops, and other structures. By placing her art here, Mess is breathing new life into urban landscapes, and bringing a bit of nature even where there is less of it.

You can purchase original paintings and prints via her online shop, and keep up to date with Mess' work by following the artist on Instagram.

UK-based artist Sophie Mess creates exquisite flower murals.

Flower Murals by Sophie Mess

She covers the sides of buildings with larger-than-life depictions of blooms.

Flower Murals by Sophie Mess

These works transform urban spaces with color and beautiful imagery.

Flower Murals by Sophie Mess

Mess' murals also bring a bit of nature into urban spaces.

Flower Murals by Sophie Mess

Her art can be seen in cities across the UK and Europe.

Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess Flower Murals by Sophie Mess

Sophie Mess: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sophie Mess.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
