Larger-Than-Life Leafy Murals Sprout From Urban Spaces

By Margherita Cole on August 29, 2022
Plantasia Murals by Adele Renault

When you can't have a leafy garden, artist Adele Renault brings the next best thing. Inspired by the verdant beauty of nature, she recreates different varieties of plants in striking large-scale murals that magnify the texture of leaves. Entitled Plantasia, this ongoing series can be seen in urban spaces across Europe and the U.S.

Originally from Belgium, Renault currently divides her time between her home country and Los Angeles. She has always harbored a deep love for plants, but her appreciation for flora was reignited during the pandemic and the long periods of isolation that came with it. Now, Renault finds fresh muses for her projects in her natural environments, botanical gardens, and her own collection of houseplants. This range of interests can be seen in her street art, which features depictions of stinging nettle, avocado leaves, dandelions, and banana trees, among several others. By providing an up-close view of the veins and grooves in these plants, she celebrates the inherent beauty of each species.

The artist has an upcoming exhibition at the Moberg Gallery in Des Moines, Iowa called Bananas. This collection of canvas paintings opens on September 9, 2022. Visit Renault's portfolio to learn more about her mural art, and follow her on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects and news about her upcoming book.

Belgian artist Adele Renault creates stunning murals inspired by nature.

Plantasia Murals by Adele Renault

The ongoing series, entitled Plantasia, celebrates leafy green plants.

Plantasia Murals by Adele Renault

She adds these verdant murals to different urban spaces.

Plantasia Murals by Adele RenaultPlantasia Murals by Adele RenaultPlantasia Murals by Adele Renault

Renault's exhibition of canvas paintings entitled Bananas opens September 9, 2022, at the Moberg Gallery in Des Moines, Iowa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele Renault (@adelerenault)

You can also purchase books on her art:

Adele Renault: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Adele Renault.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
