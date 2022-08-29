Larger-Than-Life Leafy Murals Sprout From Urban Spaces

When you can't have a leafy garden, artist Adele Renault brings the next best thing. Inspired by the verdant beauty of nature, she recreates different varieties of plants in striking large-scale murals that magnify the texture of leaves. Entitled Plantasia, this ongoing series can be seen in urban spaces across Europe and the U.S.

Originally from Belgium, Renault currently divides her time between her home country and Los Angeles. She has always harbored a deep love for plants, but her appreciation for flora was reignited during the pandemic and the long periods of isolation that came with it. Now, Renault finds fresh muses for her projects in her natural environments, botanical gardens, and her own collection of houseplants. This range of interests can be seen in her street art, which features depictions of stinging nettle, avocado leaves, dandelions, and banana trees, among several others. By providing an up-close view of the veins and grooves in these plants, she celebrates the inherent beauty of each species.

The artist has an upcoming exhibition at the Moberg Gallery in Des Moines, Iowa called Bananas. This collection of canvas paintings opens on September 9, 2022. Visit Renault's portfolio to learn more about her mural art, and follow her on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects and news about her upcoming book.

Belgian artist Adele Renault creates stunning murals inspired by nature.

The ongoing series, entitled Plantasia, celebrates leafy green plants.

She adds these verdant murals to different urban spaces.

Renault's exhibition of canvas paintings entitled Bananas opens September 9, 2022, at the Moberg Gallery in Des Moines, Iowa.

You can also purchase books on her art:

