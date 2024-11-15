Home / Inspiring

Freediver Recovers 83-Year-Old Man’s Graduation Ring Lost in Ocean 47 Years Ago

By Regina Sienra on November 15, 2024
Alex Davis holding the ring he recovered from the ocean

Photo: Alex Davis

The ocean floor holds many secrets—and many precious objects lost by people over the years. Such was the case of a man named Morgan Perigo, who lost his graduation ring during a trip to Barbados in 1977. Now 83 years old, Perigo had long given up on getting this sentimental relic back. That was until he got an email from his alma mater's alumni office.

“One day I took my younger son and waded into the ocean,” Perigo explained to McMaster University in an email. “He was knocked over by a wave, so I reached to grab hold of him. He pulled on my hand and my Mac Alumni ring came off. We searched for it but were unsuccessful.” The man was a math major at the school in 1965, and the ring, a gold piece with a maroon gem, was a cherished memento of his time there.

Forty-seven years later, Alex Davis, who offers freediving lessons in Barbados, was browsing the ocean with his underwater metal detector in his free time—an activity that became more compelling after Hurricane Beryl shifted the sand around the island. While he often finds coins and nails, one day he made a truly thrilling discovery. After hearing the beep, Davis dug up about six inches of sand when he saw a flash of gold.

“I don't do this just to keep all the gold for myself. I do want people to get their things back,” Davis told CBC. “Anyone who's been around the sea, diving or otherwise, you will eventually lose plenty of things that make a donation to the sea gods…It's just nice to think that you might get it back some day.”

While he was able to identify the university, getting the owner's name was trickier. Hoping to return it to its long-lost owner, Davis reached out to the school. “I found a McMaster University signet ring with three initials on the inside,” he wrote, sharing that the three initials engraved inside were FMP. “I found it metal detecting in Barbados this morning and suspect it’s been lost for some time.”

Alumni officer Laura Escalante set out to connect the dots, eventually narrowing the search down to Perigo, who she reached out to via email. “This is unbelievable news,” he wrote back. Once the mystery was settled, Davis shipped the ring to Canada. In a final twist of serendipity, the package arrived shortly before Perigo's birthday, who called it a “wonderful unexpected 83rd birthday present.”

Alex Davis: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alex Davis.

Related Articles:

Scuba Diver Recovers Woman’s Lost $9,500 Wedding Ring From the Bottom of a Lake

Divers Find 3,000-Year-Old Statue With Human Fingerprints on It at Bottom of Lake in Italy

Divers Discover Incredibly Rare Handfish While Exploring Sunken Ship

Divers Discover Nearly 50,000 Submerged Coins Off the Coast of Italy

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

75-Year-Old Runner With Worn Down Shoes Finishes a Half Marathon in Under Two Hours
Teacher Celebrates Her Students’ Creativity with a Dress Made from Their Art
82-Year-Old Woman Finally Votes for the First Time After Late Husband Told Her Not to for Decades
Andrew Garfield Opens to Elmo on ‘Sesame Street’ About Grief After Losing His Mom
Turkey’s Garbage Collectors Create Library With Books Rescued From Trash
Dolly Parton Donates $1M of Her Own Money and $1M From Her Businesses To Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Nearly 5,000 People Lined up in the Rain to Help Boy Battling Cancer Find a Stem Cell Match
Complete Stranger Carries 79-Year-Old Hiker for Hours After She Falls and Can’t Walk
U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Man and His Dog From Sinking Sailboat During Hurricane Helene
Thousands Flock to Dr. Jane Goodall’s Lectures Around the U.S. To Hear Her Words of Wisdom About Conservation
New Zealand Women’s Rugby Team Surprises King Charles With a Hug Request and He Happily Agrees
70-Year-Old Man Defies Expectations by Becoming One of the World’s Oldest Medical Graduates

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.