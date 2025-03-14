Home / Funny

Audience Member With Cerebral Palsy Steals the Show After Comedian Invites Him on Stage

By Emma Taggart on March 14, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Ray (@adamraycomedy)

Comedy shows are always full of surprises, but this one was on another level. During a recent show at Punch Line Comedy Club in San Francisco, comedian Adam Ray spotted an audience member named Avery, who has cerebral palsy, and invited him on stage to try stand-up. And let’s just say—he did not disappoint.

Ray was on stage sharing a story about a friend in a wheelchair when he suddenly heard a “Woo!” from the audience. He called out, “Are you in a wheelchair, too?” When Avery confirmed, Ray followed up, “Are you a comedian?” Avery casually replied, “I try.” That’s all Ray needed to hear. “Have you done it before? Do you want to come up right now and tell a joke?” Avery didn’t hesitate. To everyone’s surprise, he got up from his wheelchair and walked onto the stage, ready to take the mic.

From the moment he got on stage, it was clear Avery had a natural talent for comedy. “He’s not telling you that this is a Make-A-Wish,” he joked, earning immediate cheers from the audience and leaving Ray speechless for a second. Wanting to address how Avery walked onto the stage, Ray said, “Watching you get out of the chair was maybe one of the greatest things I have ever seen. I had committed to the idea that you were stuck in that chair.” He jokingly added, “Don’t learn how to walk properly because that is one of your hooks.”

Without missing a beat, Avery poked fun at himself. “Obviously, this has its perks. This is like my Disneyland—I went straight to the front while all of you had to wait,” he quipped, earning more laughs from the crowd. Ray, clearly enjoying the moment, then asked, “How long can you stand before something happens?” Avery delivered the perfect punchline: “You’re about to find out that I’ve never stood before.”

Ray hyped up the crowd before handing the stage over to Avery, who wasted no time delivering his next punchline.“My name’s Avery, and my worst fear is a field sobriety test,” he began, instantly getting laughs. He kept the momentum going, saying, “Ironically, I’m also the best drunk driver in the world—because are they really gonna ask me to walk in a straight line?”

Avery had the whole room cracking up, and even Ray, who brought him on stage, was blown away. Moments like these remind us that great comedy is about perspective, confidence, and the ability to connect with people—none of which have anything to do with physical ability.

Check out the video below.

Comedian Adam Ray invited an audience member, Avery, who has cerebral palsy, to take the stage and try stand-up—and he absolutely nailed it.

Adam Ray: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Source: Guy With Cerebral Palsy Tries Standup | Adam Ray Comedy

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
