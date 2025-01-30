Community Rallies Behind and Raises Nearly $40K for Poorly Tipped Pizza Driver Who Delivered During a Snowstorm

The work of delivery people around the world is not nearly as appreciated as it should be. Many times, these workers brave harsh conditions—on top of the regular perils of driving or cycling around the city—to bring food and other goodies to your door. While the system isn't perfect, and they shouldn't rely on tips to make a living, the best we can do is be fair to their services—something that didn't happen to Connor Stephanoff, a pizza driver from Indiana, who made a delivery during a snowstorm only to get a $2 tip.

The whole ordeal was captured by Officer Craig, who posted about it on TikTok. The police officer was responding to a minor crash involving a school bus, which ended up blocking a street. This didn't stop the delivery driver, who works for Rock Star Pizza in Brownsburg, just northwest of Indianapolis, from fulfilling his duty.

“He didn’t call the customer and tell them their $40 pizza order could not be delivered,” Officer Craig recounted. “He would not be discouraged by the obstacles he was encountering, which included a 1/2 mile hike round trip in the cold, wet snow. He parked his vehicle at the top of the hill, got out, wearing grey sweats, Nikes, and NO COAT nor GLOVES. He grabbed this #RockstarPizza, and took off hiking thru the very cold, and wet snow with the pizza in tow.”

Amazed by the fact that he was out in the cold delivering a pizza, the officer asked him if he at least got a good tip, given they found themselves in an affluent neighborhood. Stephanoff replied that he got $2 for a $40 order. Not willing to let Stephanoff go without rewarding him for his efforts, the officer then ran to his car and gave him the $15 in cash he had at hand. “That's the right thing to do,” the officer added.

The owner of Rock Star Pizza, Ron Mathews, told WRTV his employees they didn’t have to deliver the food that day, but Stephanoff wanted to work. “He wasn't here in the restaurant; he had no idea people were watching him. But he got out, walked it to the house, and came back without any expectations,” Mathews said.

Feeling his cash tip wasn't nearly enough, the policeman later launched a GoFundMe campaign with a target goal of $500. “I witnessed firsthand, the work ethic, dedication, and determination by this young man while I was on the scene of a crash,” he wrote. As of writing, he has raised nearly $40,000. Stephanoff, who lives with his grandma and helps with her bills, says he is grateful for the money, as he can help her a little more this time of the year.

After a pizza delivery driver was tipped $2 during a snowstorm, a police officer launched a GoFundMe campaign for him, raising nearly $40,000

