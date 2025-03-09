Watch a Fearless Woman Take an Emotional Base Jump Off Utah Cliffs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tandem BASE Moab (@tandembasemoab)

Many people believe that confronting what scares you is one of the most effective ways to push your limits. That was the case for a woman who recently took a leap of faith when she base-jumped off the top of a cliff in Moab, Utah.

She booked her base jumping adventure with Tandem BASE Moab, who then shared a video of her thrilling experience on social media. The now-viral footage captures her waiting at the top of the cliff before her descent, strapped into a parachute with her guide, Matt Laj. “Are you ready to base jump?’ he asks, to which she enthusiastically roars, “F**k Yes.”

As they get ready to jump, Laj asks the woman what’s going through her head at that moment. “I feel like I should be more scared,” she replies. “But I’m feeling completely safe with you.” Laj lightens the mood by joking that he’s scared enough for the both of them, and then they start the countdown from five.

On “one,” they both leap into the air, beginning their exhilarating descent toward the ground. As the parachute opens, the woman breathes a sigh of relief, repeatedly shouting in disbelief, “I did it.” Then, with a burst of excitement, she screams, “I’m the queen of the world!” as she flies through the air. Supportive Laj matched her energy, affirming, “Hell yeah, you are.”

She then lands safely and immediately bursts into tears, throwing her arms around Laj for a hug. ‘“How was that?” he asks. With a smile through her tears, she responds, “Can we do it again?”

Many people online felt that her base jump was about more than just the thrill. One person on Instagram wrote, “She seems so strong. She also seems like she’s been put through a lot. And I felt like when she first jumped off, you can see in her face that she was jumping with no regrets and when she opened her eyes to see that she was flying, it was as if she was filled with hope again.” Another person commented, “This had me bawling. She was letting so much out, a lifetime released!”

While the woman's reasons for base jumping that day remain a mystery, it’s clear she has a fearless and bold perspective on life. Her Instagram bio reads, “Maybe life isn’t avoiding the bruises. Maybe it’s about collecting the scars to prove we showed up for it.”

Check out the video of her inspiring base jump above

