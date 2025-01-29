Home / Inspiring

Renowned ANGEL ART Auction Returns to Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

By Eva Baron on January 29, 2025
Since 1989, Project Angel Food has served people with critical or life-threatening illnesses throughout Los Angeles, offering them the food they cannot shop for or cook on their own. During the city’s recent wildfires, however, the non-profit has assumed an even greater function, seeing a 10% surge in visitors. An upcoming initiative by Project Angel Food promises additional support for the community they have served for decades.

Originally launched by the organization in 2014, ANGEL ART is a renowned art auction that raises funds for Angelenos who are sick, hungry, and alone. As of 2023, the program has generated over $500,000 and returns again this year, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the vital work of Project Angel Food.

The auction will be held at Bonhams on February 27, 2025, and will feature art from world-renowned artists such as Ed Ruscha, Robert Rauschenberg, Jeff Koons, Louise Nevelson, Helen Frankenthaler, and Jim Dine, among others. The event will also uplift local and emerging artists, as epitomized by the contributions of four artists who, despite having lost their homes or being displaced due to the fires, have donated their own works.

“ANGEL ART is crucial for sustaining our transformative work. In these trying times, the engagement of artists, patrons, and partners like Bonhams is more vital than ever to deliver relief and hope to those who need it most,” says Richard Ayoub, CEO of Project Angel Food.

Alongside its ticketed component at Bonhams, ANGEL ART will also incorporate an online auction between February 13 and February 27, 2025, for those unable to attend in-person festivities.

“Project Angel Food has always done vital work for our city, and their swift response in supporting and adapting to our community’s needs in the wake of the devastating fires was truly impressive. We are proud to help amplify their incredible efforts through this auction,” Lilly Chan, Managing Director of Bonhams US, states.

Even in the face of profound adversity and destruction, it’s clear that art maintains its power to connect, inspire, heal, and, perhaps most importantly, unite entire communities. To support Project Angel Food and ANGEL ART, purchase an auction ticket or consider donating to the organization.

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

This February, Project Angel Food will organize ANGEL ART, a renowned art auction, to raise funds for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Wildfire relief efforts through artwork fundraising and raffles

The Palisades fire in Los Angeles. (Via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

Since 1989, Project Angel Food has served food for those with critical or life-threatening illnesses throughout Los Angeles.

Project Angel Food: Website | Instagram

Source: Angel Art 2025

