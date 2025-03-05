Art has the power to inspire, connect, and heal. The recent ANGEL ART benefit auction did all three. Held live on February 27, 2025, the event supported the non-profit organization Project Angel Food, doing incredible good for those in need in the Los Angeles area. At the same time, it brought together world-renowned creatives and uplifted local and emerging artists.

Since 1993, the auction has raised funds to help nourish Angelenos who face critical and life-threatening illnesses. Project Angel Food prepares and delivers more than 1.5 million medically tailored meals each year. However, with the devastating California wildfires earlier in 2025, the need for this organization surged, and a 10% increase in clients was seen. Project Angel Food also partnered with the County of Los Angeles' Food Equity Roundtable to support organizations that could no longer prepare or deliver meals.

For the 2025 event, ANGEL ART partnered with the international auction house Bonhams, and 100% of the auction’s proceeds were directed towards the urgent needs of the organization and the people who depend on it. Television host and actor Melissa Rivers opened the live program and shared an emotional moment about losing her home in the Palisades fire. ANGEL ART holds a special significance to her as she lost her generational art collection in the fire. “I’m a firm believer that we who love art don’t own art,” she told the 175 attendees. “Being allowed to be the custodian of it is so important. For me, in the fires, the thing that has been haunting me is the loss not just of my home but of my art.”

The live auction featured works by Alexandra Grant, Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Kwaku Alston, Shepard Fairey, and Salomón Huerta, who lost his home in the Eaton Fire. “The turnout to support Project Angel Food was truly remarkable, with eager bidding on the incredible artworks on offer,” remarked Caroline Robinson, the Head Auctioneer of Bonhams U.S. “The air was electric as everyone in attendance showed their support for the vital relief efforts for the LA fires. There was high-energy participation from all, and results showcased the triumph of the event.”

Accompanying the live event was an online auction that took place between February 13 and February 27, 2025. Both the in-person and online components supported Project Angel Food. “ANGEL ART is crucial for sustaining our transformative work,” says Richard Ayoub, CEO of Project Angel Food. “In these trying times, the engagement of artists, patrons, and partners like Bonhams is more vital than ever to deliver relief and hope to those who need it most.”

Though ANGEL ART is over, there is still a way to make a difference. Project Angel Food always accepts donations, with just $10 providing a lifesaving meal to someone in need.

The live ANGEL ART 2025 benefit auction supporting Project Angel Food happened on February 27, 2025. My Modern Met captured a peek into this important evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

The event featured works by Alexandra Grant, Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Kwaku Alston, Shepard Fairey, and Salomón Huerta, who lost his home in the Eaton Fire.

The action has 100% of its proceeds directed towards the urgent needs of the Angel Food Project and the people who depend on it.

This year’s event raised crucial funds to provide meals for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Project Angel Food: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Project Angel Food.

Related Articles :

Renowned ANGEL ART Auction Returns to Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

Newly Established LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund Will Offer Critical Aid to Artists and Art Workers

You Can Buy Art To Help Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms