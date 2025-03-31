Home / Design / Style

Ukrainian Man Experiencing Homelessness Becomes Unexpected Style Icon

By Emma Taggart on March 31, 2025

 

True style isn’t about wealth or privilege—it’s about creativity, confidence, and self-expression. Few prove this better than Slavik, a man experiencing homelessness in Ukraine. In 2011, his ever-changing, carefully curated street style caught the eye of photographer Yurko Dyachyshyn, turning him into an unexpected fashion icon.

Unlike traditional fashion influencers or models, Slavik had no wealth or designer labels—just an incredible sense of individuality. Between 2011 and 2013, Dyachyshyn captured over 100 portraits of Slavik during their chance encounters on the streets of Lviv, getting to know the then-55-year-old and his ever-evolving sense of style. From furry jackets and graphic hoodies to crop tops and baggy pants, everything Slavik wears is a brilliantly bold statement.

“Slavik almost never wears the same clothing which is very strange for a homeless man,” reveals Dyachyshyn. “Besides the everyday outfit change (sometimes twice a day), he changes his hairdo and his beard regularly and shaves his armpits.” He adds, “He has a hiding place and nobody knows about it. He keeps the secret of his home.”

To some, Slavik’s outfits might seem like mismatched ensembles pieced together from the streets, but each look is creatively and deliberately curated. “Slavik says that you should care about health and keep away from those who could ruin your peace of mind,” says Dyachyshyn. “Slavik still has a sense of beauty, style, and fashion, and his suits are not random. It is not accidental that he changes them every day, adjusting them carefully to weather and season.”

Dyachyshyn’s shared his images of Slavik via the Instagram account, Slavik’s Fashion, and they quickly went viral. Many have since noted striking parallels between Slavik’s unique style and later collections from major fashion houses like Balenciaga and VETEMENTS—though he was never officially credited. Despite his undeniable influence on the fashion world, Slavik remained unrecognized and tragically went missing in 2013.

Dyachyshyn tried searching for Slavik throughout the years but sadly couldn't locate him. To pay homage to his lost friend, the photographer then began a second project, called Slavik Super Star, which involved pasting Slavik’s portraits on the cover of Vogue, Glamour, GQ, and other fashion magazines. “In order to appear on the cover of a magazine (even if you are a celebrity) you have to get into trouble or die,” said Dyachyshyn. “Immediately everybody recalls all your merit, achievements, or sins and for a few days, weeks, or months you are a star.”

It’s unknown whether Slavik is still alive, but wherever he may be, one thing is certain—he’ll always have great style.

Check out some of Dyachyshyn’s images below and find more on Instagram.

Slavik, a man experiencing homelessness in Ukraine, became an unexpected fashion icon in 2011 when he caught the eye of photographer Yurko Dyachyshyn.

 

Slavik’s outfits might seem like mismatched ensembles pieced together from the streets, but each look is creatively and deliberately curated.

 

Between 2011 and 2013, Dyachyshyn captured over 100 portraits of Slavik during their chance encounters on the streets of Lviv.

 

Many have since noted striking parallels between Slavik’s unique style and later collections from major fashion houses like Balenciaga and VETEMENTS—though he was never officially credited.

 

Despite his undeniable influence on the fashion world, Slavik remained unrecognized and tragically went missing in 2013.

 

To give Slavik the recognition he deserves, Dyachyshyn launched a second project called Slavik Super Star, where he featured his portraits on the covers of fashion magazines.

 

It’s unknown whether Slavik is still alive, but wherever he may be, one thing is certain—he’ll always have great style.

 

