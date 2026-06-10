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Split Portraits Explore Human Genetics and How Closely Family Members Resemble One Another

By Emma Taggart on June 10, 2026
Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Son/Father: Ulric, 45 & Denis, 77

Do people ever tell you that you look just like one of your parents? Or maybe you look almost identical to your sibling. Through his ongoing Genetic Portraits series (which began in 2008), Quebec-based designer and photographer Ulric Collette explores how members of the same family resemble each other, how they’re different, and the role genetics plays in a person’s physical appearance.

Collette’s images aren’t your ordinary family portraits. He takes photographs of two people from the same family, digitally splits each face in half, and then combines them into a single composite image. The striking results reveal just how similar people can be when they share DNA, whether siblings, parent and child, or even cousins, who share up to 25% of their genetic makeup.

Many of the blended faces are so symmetrical they look like one person, just with different hair on each side, or as if one side has aged a bit more. Others highlight the subtle contrasts between family members, showing how each face is uniquely shaped while still clearly connected.

Some of Collette’s most striking images are of his own family. Back in 2013, we shared the image he made of his mother, Ginette—who was 61 years old at the time—and his daughter, Ismaëlle, who was 12. “My daughter grew to look a lot like my mom, and this portrait really shows it,” Ulric said. “On a personal level, this photograph represents the two most important women in my life. On a more technical level, they look so much alike that it’s incredible. It’s because of results like that I continue to do this series.”

Collette’s daughter appeared again in 2024 at age 23, when he paired half of her face with that of her brother, Nathan, 22. Despite being a year apart, they look just like twins, sharing similar eyes and freckles. More recently, Collette even added himself to the series, pairing one half of his face with that of his father, Denis, 77. The stunning image reveals how similar the two are, and highlights the beautiful continuity of family and what it means to be human across generations.

Check out some images from the Genetic Portraits series below follow the Ulric Collette on Instagram for more.

Through his ongoing Genetic Portraits series, Quebec-based photographer Ulric Collette explores how members of the same family resemble each other.

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Brother/Sister: Nathan, 22 & Ismaëlle, 23, 2024

The striking results reveal just how similar people can be when they share DNA, whether siblings, parent and child, or even cousins.

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Daugther/Mother: Élodie, 14 & Catherine, 43

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Son/Mother: Renaud, 17& Madineg, 41, 2017

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Mother/Daugther: Isabelle, 48 & Marianne, 18

Many of the blended faces are so symmetrical they almost look like one person.

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Brothers: Éric, 39 & Dany, 31, 2013

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Daughter/Mother: Magali, 19 & Johanne, 48

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Son/Mother: Ludwig, 33 & Laurence, 59, 2019

Others highlight the subtle contrasts between family members, showing how each face is uniquely shaped while still clearly connected.

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Father/Son: Mathieu, 47 & Elliot, 9

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Daugther/Mother: Sophea, 37 & Sophal, 62, 2017

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Sister/Brother: Pascale, 45 & David, 36, 2013

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Daugther/Mother: Stéphanie, 46 & Jocelyne, 70

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Mother/Daugther: Élise, 42 & Emma, 18

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Father/son: Réjean, 69 & Mathieu, 47

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Cousins: Ulric, 34 & Justine, 34, 2013

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Sisters: Sabrina, 38 & Charlène, 35

Genetic Portraits by Ulric Collette

Daugther/Father: Ismaëlle, 23 & Ulric, 45

Ulric Collette: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ulric Collette.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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