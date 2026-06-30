This Exhibition Reveals the Hidden Connections Between Generations of Queer Photographers

Queer histories are rarely linear. Instead, they unfold through relationships, shared history, and communities that stretch across generations. To celebrate the less-often seen traces of queer photography, the Columbus Museum of Art will be presenting Queer Constellations: Photographs from the Aronowitz Family Collection. Co-curated by celebrated photography critics Vince Aletti and Kaitlin Booher, the exhibition brings together 150 photographs by 75 artists to discover the rich, interconnected history of queer photography across generations.

The exhibition is anchored by a major gift from the Aronowitz family, who donated more than 50 works to the museum, complemented by an additional 100 photographs from the family’s broader collection. Together, these works reveal how queer artists have continually looked to one another across time, creating visual lineages that challenge the traditional history of photography. As Aletti notes, “Queer is in the eye of the beholder.”

The exhibition’s title is inspired by Andrea Geyer’s Constellations series. Through collage and rephotography, Geyer reimagines archival photographs of queer women, layering and fragmenting the images into compositions that emphasize the interconnected nature of queer histories. Like constellations in the night sky, these relationships stretch across generations, with each artist building upon those who came before.

“Queer Constellations reflects the profound influence LGBTQ+ photographers have had on the history of the medium, while also expanding how those histories are represented within CMA’s collection,” says Brooke A. Minto, executive director and CEO of the museum. “The Aronowitz Family’s extraordinary gift significantly strengthens the museum’s ability to preserve and share these artistic legacies with future generations.”

Spanning more than a century, Queer Constellations comments upon the rise of the photography market in the 1970s that gave artists such as Peter Hujar and Robert Mapplethorpe greater access to historic photographs, helping establish new queer artistic genealogies. Those visual connections became especially meaningful during the AIDS epidemic, when photography served as both a witness to devastating loss and a means of preserving individual lives and communities.

Many of the artists featured in the exhibition are presented in dialogue with photographers who influenced their work. Paul Mpagi Sepuya, for example, is shown alongside George Dureau. While both create striking black-and-white studies of the human body, Sepuya pushes portraiture further through works like Mirror Study, layering photographs and hands into intimate compositions that blur the boundaries between photographer, subject, and viewer. Sepuya’s work brings to mind the significance of touch, particularly what is allowed in both public and private settings, and the ways in which images of the body create new pathways of desire.

Ultimately, Queer Constellations argues that queer photography is an ongoing conversation—one that continues to expand with each new generation of artists. Queer Constellations is accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue featuring a conversation between Aletti and collector David Aronowitz, as well as a new essay by Booher exploring the artistic networks and queer photographic histories represented throughout the Aronowitz Family Collection.

Queer Constellations: Photographs from the Aronowitz Family Collection at the Columbus Museum of Art starting October 16, 2026, through March 21, 2027.

From October 16, 2026, through March 21, 2027, the Columbus Museum of Art will present Queer Constellations: Photographs from the Aronowitz Family Collection.

The exhibition is anchored by a major gift from the Aronowitz Family, which donated more than 50 works to the museum.

Together, these works reveal how queer artists have continually looked to one another across time, creating visual lineages that challenge the traditional history of photography.

Spanning more than a century, Queer Constellations also explores how the rise of the photography market in the 1970s gave artists such as Peter Hujar and Robert Mapplethorpe greater access to historic photographs, helping establish new queer artistic genealogies.

Paul Mpagi Sepuya, for example, is shown alongside George Dureau. While both create striking black-and-white studies of the human body, Sepuya pushes portraiture further through works like Mirror Study, layering photographs and hands into intimate compositions that blur the boundaries between photographer, subject, and viewer.

Ultimately, Queer Constellations argues that queer photography is an ongoing conversation—one that continues to expand with each new generation of artists.

Exhibition Information :

Queer Constellations: Photographs from the Aronowitz Family Collection

October 16, 2026–March 21, 2027

Columbus Museum of Art

480 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Columbus Museum of Art.

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