Photographer Reveals What Goes on Behind the Scenes of His Stylishly Surreal Photos

By Sara Barnes on February 3, 2022
Behind the Scenes Photo

Photographers often put in a lot of work to get their version of a perfect shot. If you need any proof, just take a look at what goes on behind the scenes at Geo Leon‘s photoshoots. When comparing his stylish finished pieces with what's just outside the lens, it's clear that Leon is resourceful with his tools and environment. But he also has something crucial: a creative vision that can see beyond what’s in front of him and instead what's possible.

Leon is able to spot the potential in any location and uses his skills in photo manipulation to clean up an image—to make it look sharper, stylized, and somewhere completely different than where it was originally shot. Each of his portraits has a surreal or fantastical bend to it. Whether it’s through a subject's clothing or the setting, the initial (before) shoot appears otherwise ordinary. While there are props and costumes, you might not expect fabric draped around someone's head to be so dramatic, or a woman floating face-up in a pool to become a mermaid in post-production. These changes illustrate the magic of contemporary photography; the only limits are your creativity.

Scroll down to see some incredible before-and-after photos. Leon shares what he knows via online tutorials available for purchase in his online shop.

Photographer Geo Leon shares a behind-the-scenes look at his stylishly surreal images.

Behind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoBehind the Scenes PhotoGeo Leon: Instagram | Gumroad

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Geo Leon.

