People Are Taking a Dip and Resurfacing With Frosty Hairdos in Canada’s Hair Freezing Contest

By Eva Baron on December 5, 2024
Hair Freezing Contest in Yukon, Canada

2022/23 winners of the “Group 2+” category.

In Yukon, Canada’s westernmost territory, winters are long, cold, and dark. The subarctic climate lends itself to a fantastic assortment of winter sports and remarkable landscape, which features rugged mountains, scenic trails, and glacier-fed alpine lakes. It has also lent itself to an idiosyncratic annual event: the Hair Freezing Contest.

Held each winter season at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in Whitehorse, the Hair Freezing Contest began in 2011. At first, the contest only attracted a few dozen participants, with a modest sum doled out as prize money. Now, over 10 years later, the contest awards $2,000 to winners across six categories and it even set a Guinness World Record for “Largest Frozen Hair Competition” in 2020 with 288 participants.

As the name suggests, the Hair Freezing Contest revolves around freezing hair into intricate, bizarre, and frosty sculptural styles. Steam naturally rises from the surrounding hot springs, which clock in at a toasty 42°C (about 107°F). Once the steam makes contact with the cold air, a superficial layer of frost forms around the hair.

“Hair freezing occurs naturally in hot springs,” Andrew Umbrich, the general manager of Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs, tells My Modern Met. “The hair itself is not frozen solid, and no one has ever damaged their hair in this contest.”

The contest, however, can only occur once air temperatures hit 20°C (about -4°F) or below. Anything warmer than this will prevent hair from successfully freezing.

“If we could all predict the weather accurately, life would be much simpler,” Umbrich continues. “There will always be a contest for hair freezing, but it may be affected by the number of available days to run it.”

Other than the inherent unpredictability of weather, climate change has drastically impacted temperature patterns across Canada. This fall, a Canadian climate change conference found that the country is warming two times quicker when measured against the global rate. Yukon is particularly vulnerable given its position in northwestern Canada. In fact, the territory is also warming two times faster compared to the rest of the country.

“Climate change is certainly affecting Yukon,” Umbrich says. “It seems like our cold spells aren't lasting as long as when I was younger.”

These fluctuations result in scheduling challenges, Umbrich notes. The contest is typically held in February, when temperatures are at their coldest. “Since the weather is less predictable, we decided to hold it any day that it's -20°C or colder.”

The show will go on, then, and it does so with incredible flair and humor. Participants mold their hair into tangled nests, elegant waves, and rigid spikes. Eyelashes are coated white with frost. Beards and eyebrows are speckled with fluff. With so much incredible, sculptural hair, how do judges determine the winners?

“Winners are usually very obvious,” Umbrich explains. “They’ll have put a lot of effort into making something unique, photogenic, and gravity-defying. Some use small props. Often, winners get the winning photo from multiple attempts or a bit of planning.”

Since its humble beginnings, the Hair Freezing Contest has soared to new heights, in large part due to its unrivaled conceit and its potential for comedic, artistic, and altogether whimsical entries.

“The best part is seeing people’s reactions,” Umbrich says. “It’s a unique contest, all ages can appreciate it, it’s pure fun, and all creativity.”

Though the contest for 2023/24 was canceled due to warm weather, the Eclipse team is hopeful for the 2024/25 season, which is now starting. To stay updated on this year’s Hair Freezing Contest, you can follow Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs on Instagram and visit their website.

Did you know that there's a Hair Freezing Contest held annually at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in Yukon, Canada?

Hair Freezing Contest in Yukon, Canada

2022/23 winner of the “Best Male” category.

Hair Freezing Contest in Yukon, Canada

The contest involves dipping your hair in a hot spring and allowing cold air to naturally freeze it.

Hair Freezing Contest in Yukon, Canada

Hair Freezing Contest in Yukon, Canada

2022/23 winner of the “People's Choice” category.

The Hair Freezing Contest can only be held when air temperatures reach -20°C (about -4°F) or colder.

Hair Freezing Contest in Yukon, Canada

2022/23 winner of the “Best Facial Hair” category.

Before freezing, hair can be shaped into frosty and creative sculptures.

Hair Freezing Contest in Yukon, Canada

2022/23 winner of the “Best Female” category.

Climate change in Canada makes it difficult to predict when the contest can be held given the prevalence of warmer weather.

Hair Freezing Contest in Yukon, Canada

But participants are clearly ready once the right temperatures are finally met.

Hair Freezing Contest in Yukon, Canada

2022/23 winner of the “Most Creative” category.

Hair Freezing Contest in Yukon, Canada

Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met received permission to feature photos from Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs.

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
