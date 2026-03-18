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Conservationists Are Planting Giant Sequoia Clones in Detroit To Help Preserve the World’s Largest Trees

By Sage Helene on March 18, 2026
Giant Sequoia Clones Planted Detroit

Photo: Tuxyso via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The towering giant sequoia has long defined the forests of California. These ancient trees can soar more than 300 feet tall and live for over 3,000 years, making them among the largest and longest-living organisms on Earth. Now, conservationists are giving their descendants a surprising new home in Detroit, Michigan.

Volunteers in Detroit have begun planting hundreds of giant sequoia saplings throughout the city. But these young trees are not ordinary seedlings; scientists created them as clones from famous ancient sequoias in California, including the legendary Amos Alonzo Stagg tree.

The initiative brings together environmental groups such as Archangel Ancient Tree Archive and Arboretum Detroit. Their goal is to preserve the genetics of some of the world’s oldest trees while also expanding urban green space.

Detroit has become the pilot city for the effort. Volunteers have planted saplings across neighborhoods that contain vacant land. Organizers hope these trees will eventually provide shade, filter pollution, and store large amounts of carbon.

The project also reflects growing concern for giant sequoias in their native habitat. In recent years, severe wildfires have burned through several historic groves in California. These fires have killed thousands of mature trees and threatened the future of some populations.

Conservation groups such as Save the Redwoods League are now exploring new strategies to protect the species. Planting sequoias in different climates creates backup populations that could help preserve their genetics for generations to come.

For now, Detroit’s sequoias remain small enough to fit in the palm of one’s hand. Each sapling, however, carriers the potential to become a living monument. If they thrive, these trees could one day tower above the city’s neighborhoods, transforming empty lots into leafy landmarks for future generations to come.

Hundred of cloned giant sequoia saplings are being planted across Detroit as part of an effort to protect the species and expand urban forests.

Embed from Getty Images

Scientists and conservation groups are planting sequoias outside their native range to help safeguard the iconic trees from climate change and devastating wildfires.

Source: Clones of Tulare County giant sequoias are planted in Detroit for Earth Day; Famous Redwoods

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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