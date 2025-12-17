Home / Environment

Indigenous “Solar Cooks” Swap Gas-Fired Ovens for Sunshine-Powered Stoves in Mexico

By Regina Sienra on December 17, 2025

 

The Mexican state of Oaxaca boasts rich and expansive cuisine, which has become a source of national pride. The region is, unfortunately, also one of the poorest states in the country, meaning initiatives that reduce their bills and make resources more accessible to them can go a long way. As part of a groundbreaking project, over 500 Indigenous women in 50 communities have started cooking with solar stoves, earning them the title of Cocineras Solares or “Solar Cooks.”

Spearheaded by environmental activist Lorena Harp, the Cocineras Solares initiative has cooks swapping their wood or gas stoves for one made of reflective panels, which harness the energy from solar rays. Despite how simple the system looks, it allows women to use the many techniques that shape their cuisine, from simmering and baking, to reheating food and preparing dishes that require several hours of exposure to heat.

This method also has positive effects for the cooks’ health and wellbeing. They no longer have to spend hours breathing in the smoke from the stove, nor do they have to keep a very close eye on their pots out of fear of a fire accident, as there are no flames involved in the processes. They also don’t have to rely on firewood—a limited resource after a fire destroyed the forest in the nearby hills last year.

Each solar stove costs between 800 and 1,200 Mexican pesos (about $44-$66). There’s also no need to replenish it with anything else, making it a one-time purchase in a region known for its dry, sunny conditions for most of the year, particularly in the summer.

The team behind Cocineras Solares reports that the cooks have welcomed the solar stoves into their homes, patios, and rooftops, where they receive direct sunlight for several hours a day. Meanwhile, they continue to introduce it to communities and hold demonstrations on how to use these devices in communal workshops and home visits.

To stay up to date, you can follow Cocineras Solares on Instagram.

Sources: Oaxaca's ‘solar cooks' harness sunshine for sustainable meals | REUTERS; Cocinar sin gas ni leña: así trabajan las “cocineras solares” en Oaxaca; Los 10 estados con más pobres en México

