30,000 Trees Planted by Volunteers in Major Effort To Restore Isle of Man Ecosystem

Volunteers at the Manx Wildlife Trust exceeded all expectations in an incredibly ambitious project aimed at restoring an ecosystem on the Isle of Man. The massive undertaking was slated as a five-year-long project, but the team of volunteers were able to achieve their goal in just three years. By planting 30,000 mixed-native trees over 105 acres, they have made a large and productive step in an even larger overall project. They aim to restore the temperate forest that once lived on the island.

At Creg y Cowin on the Isle of Man, Graham Makepeace-Warne, chief executive of the Manx Wildlife Trust, said, “To plant 30,000 trees in three years is incredible work, our volunteers should be really proud of that.” The forest they’s sowed the seeds for has many benefits, including physical and mental health, in addition to flood defense, water quality, and improving the island’s biodiversity.

Temperate rainforests are one of Earth’s rarest ecosystems, characterized by rainfall, mild climate, and significant fog. Makepeace-Warne describes temperate forests as “plants growing on plants, growing on plants.” They once covered around 20% of the country, but have been reduced to less than 1%. The trees were cut down for timber, charcoal, and space for agriculture. Also, livestock grazing prevented saplings from springing up again. Livestock will only be allowed back on the site after around 15 years, when the trees are strong enough to withstand them.

Though it will take half a century to fully mature, Makepeace-Warne hopes this means that volunteers and locals will be able to enjoy it with future generations. The Temperate Rainforest Restoration Programme is a long-term initiative led by The Wildlife Trust dedicated to research and action. The project, let by The Wildlife Trusts, received around £38.9 million (about $52.7 million) from insurance company Aviva, according to Makepeace-Warne. There are more restoration projects like Creg y Cowin to come. This includes Glion Darragh and Glen Auldyn Reserves on the island and Bwlch Mawr in Wales.

Volunteers restored 105 acres of temperate forest by planting trees on the Isle of Man

The ambitious effort was expected to take five years to complete, but they did it in just three years.

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