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Trail Cam SD Card Survives Wildfire and Capture Images of the Blaze From Within

By Regina Sienra on March 26, 2026

A trail cam that went through a wild fire in Nebraska it survived and took photos
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A devastating fire recently burned 600,000 acres in Nebraska, becoming the biggest wildfire in the state’s history. But amid all the destruction, a surprising story has emerged. Trail camera aficionado Jordan Adams had set up a device in an area that was ravaged by the fire. Once it had burned out, he went back into the woods to recover the camera.

Though the exterior had melted down, becoming a gray piece of debris, the SD card was in near-perfect shape. It had some minor burns to the edges, but these were cosmetic damages that didn’t affect its contents. Even better, it had captured some gripping footage of the fire as it unfolded.

Adams then shared the images on the Trail Camera Junkies group on Facebook. In his group post, he shares: “Trail cam recently went through wildfires in Nebraska, went out today to see what was left, and found this non-cellular melted. I brought it home and peeled it apart to find the SD was perfectly intact. These pictures definitely didn’t disappoint.”

Fellow trail camera fans were astonished to see both the images of the fire, showing the surrounding bushes ablaze, and how well the camera held up under the given conditions. “Amazing how the camera protected the SD!” Adams himself exclaimed. The trail camera was a Tasco, a budget-friendly brand belonging to a hunting equipment company called Bushnell, which Adams actually got at a Walmart.

After getting several requests, Adams also posted what the area looked like before and after the fire. Other trail camera fans in the Facebook group called it “the coolest non-animal trail camera pictures ever.” Having seen footage of howling wolfs and diverse wildlife against city backdrops, these wildfire images are entirely different but just as fascinating to witness.

Sources: Biggest wildfire in Nebraska history continues to burn out of control

Related Articles:

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Teen Rescues Frightened Horse and Leads It to Safety Across 14 Miles During the LA Wildfires

Camera Trap Photos Capture LA’s Surprising Wildlife With City Lights in the Distance

Watch Two Years’ Worth of the Best Animal Sightings From Wildlife Trail Cameras

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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