Trail Cam SD Card Survives Wildfire and Capture Images of the Blaze From Within

A devastating fire recently burned 600,000 acres in Nebraska, becoming the biggest wildfire in the state’s history. But amid all the destruction, a surprising story has emerged. Trail camera aficionado Jordan Adams had set up a device in an area that was ravaged by the fire. Once it had burned out, he went back into the woods to recover the camera.

Though the exterior had melted down, becoming a gray piece of debris, the SD card was in near-perfect shape. It had some minor burns to the edges, but these were cosmetic damages that didn’t affect its contents. Even better, it had captured some gripping footage of the fire as it unfolded.

Adams then shared the images on the Trail Camera Junkies group on Facebook. In his group post, he shares: “Trail cam recently went through wildfires in Nebraska, went out today to see what was left, and found this non-cellular melted. I brought it home and peeled it apart to find the SD was perfectly intact. These pictures definitely didn’t disappoint.”

Fellow trail camera fans were astonished to see both the images of the fire, showing the surrounding bushes ablaze, and how well the camera held up under the given conditions. “Amazing how the camera protected the SD!” Adams himself exclaimed. The trail camera was a Tasco, a budget-friendly brand belonging to a hunting equipment company called Bushnell, which Adams actually got at a Walmart.

After getting several requests, Adams also posted what the area looked like before and after the fire. Other trail camera fans in the Facebook group called it “the coolest non-animal trail camera pictures ever.” Having seen footage of howling wolfs and diverse wildlife against city backdrops, these wildfire images are entirely different but just as fascinating to witness.

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