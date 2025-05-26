Learn About the Japanese Technique of Relocating—Rather Than Cutting Down—Trees

Given their tremendous size, trees often seem stationary, with no chance of vanishing unless cut down. In Japan, a traditional technique proves otherwise, as long as patience and precision are both exercised. Roughly translated to “laying the groundwork,” the nemawashi approach reconsiders how we interact with trees, especially when we’re tasked with transporting them.

The practice involves meticulously sifting through soil to locate a tree’s root system, which is then wrapped and bound by hand. Once this stage is completed, the tree can be prepared for relocation with the help of tools such as cranes, inflatable platforms, wooden rollers, beams, and tracks. The tree is then carefully moved over and lowered into its new home: a specially-dug trench, removed of any stray stones or debris that could damage the tree’s roots. The entire process can take up to a year, since bundled roots are typically given time to adjust to and grow within their temporary enclosure to reduce transplant shock.

Nemawashi may be a clever solution to preserving a tree’s life, but it’s also a poignant reflection of Japanese culture. Trees are central to Japan’s Shinto tradition, which considers nature not only to be sacred, but occupied by kami, or “spirits.” This sense of sacredness only increases as trees age, with those that reach 100 years of age becoming resting places of kodama, tree spirits that inspire veneration as well as a degree of caution. To cut down one of these trees would be to harm the kodama, creating an angry spirit or even releasing a terrible curse.

Interestingly, nemawashi isn’t a term exclusive to arboreal botany—it’s also used throughout business environments. Similar to English phrases like “getting people on the bandwagon,” “testing the waters,” or “lobbying,” nemawashi serves as a consensus-building strategy in which key stakeholders and individuals are approached for temperature checks before the implementation of a new company shift, policy, or announcement. It’s a crucial philosophy for many Japanese companies, including Toyota.

Whether unfolding within a natural or corporate space, nemawashi values, above all, life and tending to it with care.

