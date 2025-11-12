12,000 Acres of Forests and Wetlands Join Protected Nature Reserve in Minnesota

Minnesota is known for its enchanting forests, grasslands, and lakes, making up some of the most formidable landscapes in the U.S. Hoping to safeguard these biomes, The Natural Conservancy (TNC) has made its largest land acquisition in Minnesota since the year 2000. Now, a whopping 12,271 acres of natural habitats in Northern Minnesota have become protected land.

With this acquisition, TNC nearly tripled the size of its Sand Lake/Seven Beavers Preserve reserve, which measured only 6,344 acres before. The land, located north of the city of Two Harbors in Minnesota’s Lake County, boasts some unique flora and fauna, and includes some of the best peatland forests in North America. Among the creatures that call this area home are moose, lynx, gray wolves, black bears, and endangered songbirds like the boreal chickadee and the Connecticut warbler.

“This was a remarkable opportunity to conserve a significant piece of Minnesota’s Northwoods forever and expand our Sand Lake/Seven Beavers Preserve,” says Ann Mulholland, director of The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “By conserving the forests and waters here, we’re ensuring connected wildlife habitat, healthier forests, clean water and continued public access now, and for generations to come.”

Since the acquisition is oriented to environmental protection, the area will remain open to the public for hunting, fishing and recreation, but the organization warns that there are no developed trails or restrooms on the property. TNC will also pay property taxes on the land as it restores forest and wetland habitats lost to a 2021 wildfire using planting techniques oriented to combating the effects of global warming.

“This acquisition ensures wildlife can move freely across a resilient, protected network of lands,” says Rich Biske, director of land and water protection for TNC in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. “As climate change drives species to seek new habitat, connected lands like this are more important than ever. We’re proud to ensure this unique property remains intact and undeveloped for people and nature.”

