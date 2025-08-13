Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Oil Paintings Explore the Childhood Experience of Going Back to School

By Eva Baron on August 13, 2025
Painting of a group of children featured in "Giorgiko: Back to School" at Hashimoto Contemporary

“Class Photo,” 2025

After a long, balmy summer, it’s now almost time to go back to school. Soon, children will trickle into classrooms; dig into homework assignments; bolt across the schoolyard during recess; snap their pictures for the yearbook; and much, much more until next summer. These are all things that are well-known to us, whether they spark trepidation, excitement, nostalgia, or a mix of all three. What great timing, then, that Darren and Trisha Inouye, the husband-wife duo behind Giorgiko, have dedicated their newest solo exhibition to these experiences.

Now on view at Hashimoto Contemporary in New York, Back to School gathers eight of Giorgiko’s new oil paintings, all inspired by their twin sons and how they recently entered school life. Each work radiates familiarity, informed by universal childhood memories and all its attendant emotions, ranging from innocence and play to awkwardness and self-discovery. In Late Pickup, for instance, a young girl sits on the stairs outside of her school, patiently waiting for her parents to arrive as the sky dips into a peachy pink behind her. The painting presents a solitary moment; but, with the addition of our presence as viewers, we seemingly offer the girl some companionship, like we, too, are lingering alongside her.

Dodgeball, on the other hand, is a more chaotic composition. A group of children attempt to wrangle a ball from a boy, who carries it victoriously above his head. The boy stares out at us as if asking for our help in protecting the ball, yet again involving us in the scene and, by extension, the memory it seeks to evoke. As its name suggests, Physical Education is similar in terms of its subject matter. Here, several boys are stacked on each other’s shoulders, all of whom are donning classic, standardized gym outfits. Interestingly, the canvas is cut off at both ends, creating a sense that this tower of children extends endlessly.

Perhaps one of the exhibition’s most exemplary paintings is Class Photo. This work also features several children, but this time there’s a greater sense of character. One child wears a frilly collar, while a girl flashes bunny ears over the boy in front of her—could these two be our class clowns? One boy sports a dark tee and a blueish cap that almost looks reflective—could he be the cool kid? These questions prompt us to consider our own time in school, where social categorization was an everyday occurrence.

“We drew inspiration from our own children’s experiences and revisited personal memories to create these works,” Giorgiko explained in a statement. “We hope this show brings nostalgia and takes viewers ‘back to school,’ reminding them of a time of smallness and innocence.”

If that’s Giorgiko’s goal, then it seems like they’ve reached it. Back to School recalls childhood with tenderness and compassion, inviting us back into the fold even as adults.

Giorgiko: Back to School is now open at Hashimoto Contemporary through August 30, 2025. To plan your own visit and learn more, visit the Hashimoto website.

Painting of a boy in a crowd featured in "Giorgiko: Back to School" at Hashimoto Contemporary

“Classmates,” 2025

Painting of children stacked on one another featured in "Giorgiko: Back to School" at Hashimoto Contemporary

“Physical Education,” 2025

Painting of a girl featured in "Giorgiko: Back to School" at Hashimoto Contemporary

“Picture Day 1,” 2025

Painting of a boy featured in "Giorgiko: Back to School" at Hashimoto Contemporary

“Picture Day 2,” 2025

Exhibition Information:
Giorgiko
Back to School
August 9–30, 2025
Hashimoto Contemporary
54 Ludlow St., New York NY 10002

Giorgiko: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Hashimoto Contemporary: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hashimoto Contemporary.

