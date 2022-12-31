Home / Environment

Researchers Design Colorful Windows That Effectively Harvest Ambient Light

By Madeleine Muzdakis on December 31, 2022
Gratzel Cells

The Copenhagen International School building in Denmark, features 12,000 blue-hued but transparent solar panels with DSC technology. (Photo: ALEXANDER2323/Depositphotos)

Solar energy is the future. In an ideal world, solar panels line rooftops, and the Sun's energy is stored in advanced replenishing batteries. But what about all that sunlight that comes streaming in through our windows? Modern technology can harvest that too. Grätzel cells, or dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs), are a modern wonder. Looking like stained glass, these colorful windows harvest ambient light. This technology has taken a recent leap forward, as announced in Nature, to capture the entire visible light spectrum.

Researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland have set about improving DSC technology. Standard DSC panels feature a photosensitized dye on a semiconductor. A chemical reaction transforms the visible light hitting the panel into energy that can be stored in a battery. DSC technology previously worked with direct sunlight only, but the Swiss researchers were able to create thin film solar panels with transparent photosensitizers. These are molecules that are activated by light and that capture light from the entire visible light spectrum.

“Our findings pave the way for facile access to high-performance DSCs and offer promising prospects for applications as power supply and battery replacement for low-power electronic devices that use ambient light as their energy source,” the authors of the study wrote. In the future, these new DSCs may adorn windows of skyscrapers or even homes as an affordable and versatile solar solution. The SwissTech Convention Center has already had DSC windows since 2012, while the Copenhagen International School in Denmark hosts a whopping 12,000 blue-tinted transparent solar panels. These panels provide half the energy the school needs.

Improving the technology further like the recent discoveries of the researchers will allow further expansion of the technology. Their new molecular design allows 30 percent of ambient solar energy to be harvested. A standard modern solar panel averages 20 percent. The more efficient, the better a solution DSCs will be for a climate-friendly future.

Grätzel cells, or dye-sensitized solar cells, are transparent, often colorful solar panel windows that produce energy.

These new stained glass panels use ambient light to power entire buildings at a low cost.

Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell

How a dye-sensitized solar cell works. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

h/t: [EuroNews]

Related Articles:

Japan Is Submerging an Enormous Turbine in the Ocean To Produce “Endless” Clean Energy

Sir David Attenborough Makes ”Urgent Final Plea” for the Future of Our Planet

Student Designs 3D-Printed Robot Fish That Filters Microplastics From Water

Wax Worms Can Break Down Plastic With Their Saliva

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Seaweed Farming Offers a Solution To Fighting the Climate Crisis and World Hunger
Six-Lane Highway Will Soon Be Covered With an Environmentally Friendly Land Bridge
Massive “Water Battery” Is Now in Operation in the Swiss Alps
Renewable Energy Will Surpass Coal as a Source of Electricity by 2025
Over 190 Countries Pledges To Protect 30% Of Earth’s Land and Water Ecosystems
Innovative Turbine Combines Wind and Solar Power To Create Sustainable Energy System

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

French Law Now Requires Large Parking Lots To Be Covered in Solar Panels
Glasgow Nightclub Turns Dancers’ Body Heat Into Thermal Energy
Solar Power Saves India Billions in Fuel Costs in the First Half of 2022
Bring Your Broken Electronics to a “Repair Cafe” To Save Money and the Environment
Sir David Attenborough Makes ”Urgent Final Plea” for the Future of Our Planet
Scientists Say Not to Bag Your Raked Leaves This Fall

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.