Artist Turns Cardboard Scraps Into Sci-Fi Sculptures Inspired by Past Visions of the Future

After 30 years of operating his own graphic design studio, Greg Olijnyk craved the third dimension. Finally, in 2017, the Melbourne-based artist shifted from his keyboard and mouse to something a little more unexpected: cardboard. Since then, he has been creating sculptures composed of the common material, transforming an otherwise mundane medium into intricate robots, insects, factories, and machines.

Each of Olijnyk’s sculptures showcase his tremendous control over cardboard, where meticulous attention to detail reigns supreme. Ascension, for instance, depicts a tower in the Gothic style, pairing monumental arches with minute decorative elements cut by hand. At the base of the building is, perhaps unexpectedly, a set of rocket engines, serving as yet another reminder of Olijnyk’s preference for fantastical scenes. The Assembly Line is similar, seeing automated tools construct a robot, its tiny gears rendered with incredible precision.

Olijnyk’s practice does attest to his keen eye, but it also betrays his enduring fascination with machinery and science fiction. Growing up in Ballarat during the 1960s, Olijnyk describes being constantly “confronted with the past,” whether it was in the form of the Australian city’s “turn-of-the-century architecture” or “somewhat conservative way[s] of thinking.” Visual culture, however, offered an antidote.

“A promise of exciting new technology and wondrous visions of the future—sci-fi books, films and TV shows gave us all a glimpse of that,” Olijnyk said in a 2021 gallery interview.

This “wondrous” future is, of course, strictly determined by an individual’s imagination, and Olijnyk enjoys envisioning it with spontaneity and intuition. He sculpts without concrete plans, digital 3D visioning, or automated cutting devices, instead favoring a gradual process in which the subject organically emerges from the cardboard.

“Cardboard lends itself to simple curves, straight lines, and geometric shapes generally,” Olijnyk explained in the interview. “I think looking at several pieces together gives an impression that they are all linked but that wasn’t a conscious decision.”

A conscious decision or not, Olijnyk’s cast of characters all inhabit the same future, one governed by extraordinary machines, strange buildings, and miraculous robots. It’s a rich and vibrant world, and this is perhaps why Olijnyk has managed to amass such a dedicated following on social media.

“At some point, you want to share what you are proud of with a wider audience,” Olijknyk said of his Instagram account. “What gives you joy may do the same for someone else.”

To learn more about the artist, visit Greg Olijnyk's website.

Greg Olijnyk: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Greg Olijnyk.

