Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Turns Cardboard Scraps Into Sci-Fi Sculptures Inspired by Past Visions of the Future

By Eva Baron on April 14, 2025
Greg Olijnyk Cardboard Artist

“Dragonfly” (Photo: Griffin Simm)

After 30 years of operating his own graphic design studio, Greg Olijnyk craved the third dimension. Finally, in 2017, the Melbourne-based artist shifted from his keyboard and mouse to something a little more unexpected: cardboard. Since then, he has been creating sculptures composed of the common material, transforming an otherwise mundane medium into intricate robots, insects, factories, and machines.

Each of Olijnyk’s sculptures showcase his tremendous control over cardboard, where meticulous attention to detail reigns supreme. Ascension, for instance, depicts a tower in the Gothic style, pairing monumental arches with minute decorative elements cut by hand. At the base of the building is, perhaps unexpectedly, a set of rocket engines, serving as yet another reminder of Olijnyk’s preference for fantastical scenes. The Assembly Line is similar, seeing automated tools construct a robot, its tiny gears rendered with incredible precision.

Olijnyk’s practice does attest to his keen eye, but it also betrays his enduring fascination with machinery and science fiction. Growing up in Ballarat during the 1960s, Olijnyk describes being constantly “confronted with the past,” whether it was in the form of the Australian city’s “turn-of-the-century architecture” or “somewhat conservative way[s] of thinking.” Visual culture, however, offered an antidote.

“A promise of exciting new technology and wondrous visions of the future—sci-fi books, films and TV shows gave us all a glimpse of that,” Olijnyk said in a 2021 gallery interview.

This “wondrous” future is, of course, strictly determined by an individual’s imagination, and Olijnyk enjoys envisioning it with spontaneity and intuition. He sculpts without concrete plans, digital 3D visioning, or automated cutting devices, instead favoring a gradual process in which the subject organically emerges from the cardboard.

“Cardboard lends itself to simple curves, straight lines, and geometric shapes generally,” Olijnyk explained in the interview. “I think looking at several pieces together gives an impression that they are all linked but that wasn’t a conscious decision.”

A conscious decision or not, Olijnyk’s cast of characters all inhabit the same future, one governed by extraordinary machines, strange buildings, and miraculous robots. It’s a rich and vibrant world, and this is perhaps why Olijnyk has managed to amass such a dedicated following on social media.

“At some point, you want to share what you are proud of with a wider audience,” Olijknyk said of his Instagram account. “What gives you joy may do the same for someone else.”

To learn more about the artist, visit Greg Olijnyk’s website.

Since 2017, Australian artist Greg Olijnyk has created sculptures out of a seemingly mundane material: cardboard.

Greg Olijnyk Cardboard Artist

“Helibot” (Photo: Griffin Simm)

Greg Olijnyk Cardboard Artist

“The Dream Factory” (Photo: Griffin Simm)

Greg Olijnyk Cardboard Artist

“Fly” (Photo: Griffin Simm)

Inspired by themes found in science fiction, Olijnyk’s sculptures are tremendously detailed, showcasing the inner workings of robots, machines, and futuristic buildings.

Greg Olijnyk Cardboard Artist

“The Assembly Line” (Photo: Griffin Simm)

Greg Olijnyk Cardboard Artist

“Structure of Unknown Purpose” (Photo: Griffin Simm)

Greg Olijnyk Cardboard Artist

“Northern Passage” (Photo: Griffin Simm)

Impressively, Olijnyk works without concrete plans, digital 3D visioning, or automated cutting devices, favoring a more spontaneous approach.

Greg Olijnyk Cardboard Artist

“Ascension” (Photo: Griffin Simm)

Greg Olijnyk Cardboard Artist

“Escher Cube” (Photo: Griffin Simm)

Greg Olijnyk Cardboard Artist

“F-Bomb” (Photo: Griffin Simm)

Greg Olijnyk: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Greg Olijnyk.

Related Articles:

Artist Turns Old Cardboard Boxes Into 8-Foot-Tall Coral Reef Filled With Over 50 Marine Species

Artist Assembles 897,560 Hand-Cut Cardboard Pieces Into a Massive Roller Coaster Sculpture

Gallery Walls Are Transformed Into Exquisitely Ornate Art Made of Cardboard

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Porcelain Sneaker Sculptures Celebrate the Memory and Meaning of Everyday Objects
Evocative Faces Emerge From Surreal Sculptures of Gigantic Book Pages
Stunning Lifelike Sculptures Made Entirely Out of Found Metal Scraps [Interview]
Innovative Floral Arrangements Test the Limits of How and Where Flowers Can Thrive
Glistening Sculptures Pay Tribute to the Myriad of Colors, Textures, and Shapes Found in Nature
Resin Sculptures Reimagine Painting With Brushstrokes Placed in Suspended Animation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Fingerprint Sculptures Celebrate Diversity and Unity in India
Artist Creates Victorian Fiberglass Gowns That Are Hauntingly Empty and Rigid
Delicate Paper Sculptures Showcase the Beauty of Nature and Botany [Interview]
Artist’s Stunning Stainless Steel Sculptures Freezes Water in Mid-Splash
Wooden Sculptures Draw From Chinese Terracotta Warriors to Honor Latino Workers [Interview]
Artist Creates Sphere Sculpture Featuring Elaborate Hand-Cut Geometric Pattern

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.