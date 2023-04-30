Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Assembles 897,560 Hand-Cut Cardboard Pieces Into a Massive Roller Coaster Sculpture

By Margherita Cole on April 30, 2023
Cardboard Roller Coaster Sculpture by Daniel Agdag

Melbourne-based artist Daniel Agdag fashioned a miniature amusement park completely from cardboard. Titled Lattice, this intricate structure captures the special link between New York and Melbourne while also celebrating roller coasters as a metaphor for the ups and downs of life.

Agdag spent two years constructing this 10-foot-long sculpture, which was commissioned by the New York City Department of Education and NYC School Construction Authority Public Art for Public Schools. It references two real-life amusement parks: Coney Island Amusement Park and Melbourne Luna Park. The latter was based on the original Coney Island. To mimic the engineering of one of the oldest wooden rollercoasters in the world, Agdag assembled the truss section from 897,560 hand-cut cardboard pieces.

“The banking twists and turns created by unique geometry offer unanticipated surprises and play,” Agdag says in his artist statement. “The long downward drops powered by gravity evoke a sense of dread before the opposing force lifts skyward countering that sensation euphorically.”

While this sculpture is impressive from afar, to truly grasp the level of work that went into it, you must pay attention to the numerous details layered within the complex structure. It's truly a sight to behold.

Scroll down to see more images of Lattice, and be sure to follow Agdag's Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Melbourne-based artist Daniel Agdag created an intricate roller coaster out of cardboard and trace paper.

Cardboard Roller Coaster Sculpture by Daniel Agdag

The piece is titled Lattice and is based on Melbourne Luna Park and Coney Island Amusement Park in New York.

Cardboard Roller Coaster Sculpture by Daniel Agdag

Agdag assembled the truss section alone from 897,560 hand-cut cardboard pieces.

Cardboard Roller Coaster Sculpture by Daniel AgdagCardboard Roller Coaster

Lattice measures 10 feet long and required two years to complete.

Cardboard Roller Coaster Sculpture by Daniel Agdag

While this sculpture is impressive from afar, to truly grasp the level of work that went into it, you must pay attention to the numerous details layered within the complex structure.

Cardboard Roller Coaster Sculpture by Daniel AgdagCardboard Roller CoasterCardboard Roller Coaster

Daniel Agdag: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Daniel Agdag.

Related Articles:

Giant Lifelike Animal Sculptures Made Entirely From Upcycled Cardboard

Artist Connects With Family History by Building Cardboard Sculptures That Look Like Wood

Artist Crafts Incredibly Detailed Cardboard Robots That Look Like They Could Come to Life

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Massive Human Head Sculptures Made of Bicycle Chains Representing Our Modern Tethers
Artist Spends Months Arranging Children’s Building Blocks Into Incredible Architecture
Swirling Strips of Layered Paper Sculptures Explore Life’s Ephemerality
Stunning Metal Sculptures Recreate the Fluid Forms of Splashing Water
Kinetic Wind Chime Sculpture Creates a ‘Big Bang’ From Rusty Metal Pipes
Amazing ‘Super Mario’ Snow Sculpture Filled With Details From the Beloved Game

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Amazingly Realistic Animal Sand Sculptures Come Alive on Shore
Visitor Accidentally Breaks a Jeff Koons ‘Balloon Dog’ Sculpture Worth $42,000
Mind-Bending Geometric Art Creates Flowing Forms From Folded Paper and Plywood Pieces
Giant Lifelike Animal Sculptures Made Entirely From Upcycled Cardboard
Magical Vase Sculptures Made From Dried and Pressed Flowers
Anish Kapoor Unveils New “Mini Bean” Sculpture in New York City

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.