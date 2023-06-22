Gallery Walls Are Transformed Into Exquisitely Ornate Art Made of Cardboard

Humble cardboard is transformed into spectacular artwork by French artist Eva Jospin. Using the ubiquitous paper material, she creates cave-like architectural elements and smaller sculptures that showcase its versatility. Now on view in her solo exhibition titled Folies, each piece gives cardboard a voice. Sawed, inlaid, and stacked, Jospin creates a permanence to an ephemeral material.

With its unexpected use of cardboard and other mixed media, Folies is meant to entice the viewer and make us rethink our notions of what we’re seeing. “[Folies] was the name given to garden constructions in the 18th and 19th centuries that had a purely ornamental or decorative function, without any functional purpose,” Jospin explains. “I like the ambivalence it generates.”

One of the standout pieces in Folies is called Galleria, which reimagines a hallway with Jospin's work. The gallery's outer walls greet us with tree-like forms punctuated with the classical structure of a coffered ceiling. Cardboard frames with ornate inlaid elements display more of Jospin's work as you walk down the hall. Some of the framed compositions are also made of cardboard while others are created with thread or drawings. Together, the experience is a rich look into Jospin’s creative mind and makes a transitional space one that feels like a destination.

Folies is at Mariane Ibrahim in Mexico City until September 9, 2023.

Eva Jospin: Mariane Ibrahim

All photos via Alum Gálvez. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mariane Ibrahim.

