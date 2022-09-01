People Around the World Are Sharing Their Grocery Haul and How Much They Paid For It

Inflation in the U.S. is at its highest in 40 years. This has made the price of everything go up, but it feels especially painful on a grocery bill. In July 2022, food costs had a year-over-year gain of 10.9%. It’s easy to see that type of change week to week, especially if your shopping list stays the same. To compare grocery shopping prices around the world (and lament the rising costs), Redditors are sharing their food hauls. It’s a fascinating look at what people are buying on a budget (or letting themselves splurge on).

The photos taken by everyday folks showcase different approaches to a diet. A Redditor in Brazil, for instance, shared $35 worth of groceries in Brazil which was all made up of fresh fruit and vegetables. In contrast, someone in the suburbs of Chicago spent $100 and came home with produce as well as pounds of meat, pasta, and a couple of gallons of milk. Getting this bounty for a relatively low cost took some work and required visits to three separate stores.

Groceries are what you make of them, yet it’s clear that saving money on food often means buying processed items that aren’t nearly as healthy as buying organic. But with rising inflation and needing a dollar to stretch further, it’s a choice that many are forced to make right now.

Scroll down for a look at grocery store hauls across the U.S. and around the world.

