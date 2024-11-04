In 1996, Bandai released the Tamagotchi, spurring one of the most iconic fads of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The charming virtual pet still captivates fans around the world, and a total of 91 million units have been sold as of 2023. With its colorful packaging and engaging conceit, the Tamagotchi has inspired countless spin-offs, including the innovative Plantagotchi.

The Plantagotchi offers both a smarter and cuter way to care for plants through its interactive technology. The planter features a main screen that accesses insights into the plant’s growth, including soil moisture, light exposure, and temperature conditions.

Seven built-in sensors monitor the plant’s environment and other relevant data with precision, all accessible via a dedicated smartphone app. The Plantagotchi’s advanced self-watering system ensures further water level monitoring, alerting plant parents when their plant is dehydrated, overwatered, and everything in between.

What transforms the Plantagotchi from merely a smart planter to a true virtual pet is its host of endearing expressions. The main screen displays faces corresponding to plant health as well as external stimuli, such as being pet, absorbing fertilizer, and taking small sips of water. In total, the Plantagotchi boasts 49 different facial animations, creating an irresistible personality.

Full of character and inventive features, this planter is the perfect way to develop a unique bond with your plants. The Plantagotchi is available in five colorways—including green, pink, purple, white, and yellow—and can be purchased via Amazon and PlantsIO.

The Plantagotchi transforms your house plants into an adorable virtual pet.

This unique planter boasts more than 49 different facial animations, creating a true personality for your plant.

The planter incorporates interactive technology such as environment sensors, an integrated water system, and a dedicated app to help your plants thrive.

Full of personality and innovative features, the Plantagotchi is the perfect companion for your gardening adventures.

