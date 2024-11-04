Rare Photo of Red Sprites Wins 2024 Weather Photographer of the Year

A photo of rare red sprites in Shanghai won the Royal Meteorological Society's Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition. Selected from a shortlist of 25 photos, the image required photographer Wang Xin to spend hours on site and wait for the moment when the elusive sprites appeared.

These fairy-like sprites only last a few milliseconds, so to capture them effectively, Xin used a four-second exposure. The expert judging panel, recognizing how difficult it is to see and photograph red sprites, was impressed by the sheer number of sprites in the image. Noting that they only occur in 1 out of 200 lightning strikes, they were also struck by his patience and tenacity in getting the image that he was after.

In addition to the overall winner, the competition also singled out individuals in Smartphone and Youth categories. And for the first time, the contest handed out a special Climate Award. That inaugural award was won by Brazilian photographer Gerson Turelly for his striking shot of a young man kayaking through floodwaters in Porto Alegre to help rescue stranded people.

Turelly's image also captured the public's imagination, as it was also named Public Favorite after winning an online vote. The judges were not only impressed by the aesthetic and technical aspects of the photo, but also the way it displays a “powerful combination of weather and climate impacts.”

Extreme weather is an overarching theme in this year's winners, with many photos showing the dramatic effect of climate change.

“I’m delighted with the variety and quality of this year’s winning photographs, which show a real window into the world’s weather and climate, in both its regional differences and its interconnectivity,” shares Professor Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society. “From African dust impacting on Athens to tranquil weather over volcanoes, from a sudden local downpour to increased intense rainfall and flooding around the world, we are reminded that climate change is impacting on weather patterns everywhere and that the global community needs to come together to act now and curb any further temperature rise.”

Scroll down to see more of the winners, and then head over to the winner's gallery to see all the finalists.

Here are the incredible winners of the 2024 Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Royal Meteorological Society.