Florida Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV While Explaining Hurricane Milton’s Power

By Regina Sienra on October 10, 2024

All TV journalists are professionals who strive to put on a calming smile or a neutral expression, even when conveying upsetting news. But in the end, they are also human, and they feel just as much as any of us. When Florida-based meteorologist John Morales was on the local NBC channel news discussing Hurricane Milton, he came across a distressing fact that moved him deeply, making his voice break on live TV.

Ahead of Milton's dreadful landfall on Florida, Morales appeared on the news to address its dangerous qualities. “Incredible, incredible hurricane,” Morales said before taking a pause. “It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours.” This number, which the general public may not fully grasp, brought tears to his eyes. After composing himself, he explained his reaction. “I apologize—this is just horrific.” Although he continued speaking off-camera, the emotion in his voice was noticeable for the rest of the segment.

After pondering whether to further address this moment, Morales was happy to hear the video was doing great on social media, as younger people praised him for being honest about his fears and concerns. “I debated whether to share this. I did apologize on the air, ” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The meteorologist admitted that extreme weather driven by global warming has changed him as a person. “Frankly, YOU should be shaken too, and demand #ClimateActionNow.”

Speaking to The New York Times, Morales said that over the recent years, he has gone from a “non-alarmist” facts-only weatherman to one who openly shares his thoughts. Still, this time he was really taken aback by the storm’s rapid intensification and its crystal clear connection to global warming. His visible empathy for the people who lived on the path of the hurricane was uncontrollable.

“It claims lives,” he added. “It also wrecks lives. You have to feel sorry for the folks that are in this hurricane’s path.”

Morales has long been one of the most respected meteorologists in the area, and local people have always thanked him for sharing his knowledge, which has even saved lives by warning people in time.

To stay up to date with his honest weather reports, you can follow John Morales on X.

h/t: [People]

