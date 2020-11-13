Home / Science / Astronomy

NASA Says About 300 Million Habitable Planets Could Exist in the Milky Way

By Jessica Stewart on November 13, 2020
Habitable Exoplanet

Illustration of Kepler-186f, the first validated Earth-size planet to orbit a distant star in the habitable zone. (Photo: NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle)

Humans have long wondered if there were other planets like Earth where life could thrive. This age-old question began to resurface as more and more exoplanets were discovered in recent years. Thanks to a new study, we have an idea of just how many planets might support life, and the number might shock you.

Using data from the now-retired Kepler space telescope, a group of researchers has estimated that there are about 300 million habitable planets just in the Milky Way. And several might even be in our neighborhood. So what makes a planet habitable in the eyes of astronomers? First, the planet needs to be rocky and capable of supporting liquid water on the surface. And second, it needs to have a nearby star that is the correct temperature. To be precise, these stars need to be a similar temperature to the Sun, give or take 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Interestingly, a few exoplanets relatively close by meet the criteria. In fact, at least four are within 30 light-years of our Sun, with the closest only 20 light-years away. Of course, nothing is for certain, but this research helps us understand what exoplanets have the potential to have the right ingredients to support life. The results come about after the researchers closely examined four years of research from the Kepler space telescope.

GIF of Exoplanet in Rotation

Illustration of the possible appearance of the planet Kepler-452b, the first near-Earth-size world to be found in the habitable zone of a star similar to our Sun. (Photo: NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle)

“Kepler already told us there were billions of planets, but now we know a good chunk of those planets might be rocky and habitable,” says the lead author Steve Bryson, a researcher at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley. “Though this result is far from a final value, and water on a planet's surface is only one of many factors to support life, it's extremely exciting that we calculated these worlds are this common with such high confidence and precision.”

Until it ran out of fuel and was retired in 2018, the Kepler space telescope was on a mission to find out how many habitable planets exist in our galaxy. For this study, the information it collected was combined with data from the European Space Agency's Gaia mission. The Gaia mission provided important information about how much energy falls on a planet from its host star, opening up a world of possibilities. In fact, taking into account the atmosphere of these planets, they found that about half of Sun-like stars have rocky planets capable of hosting liquid water on their surfaces.

Before you start thinking that we'll be jetting off to these exoplanets anytime soon, more work must be done to see if the researchers' predictions are correct. Still, it's a big breakthrough for all those involved in trying to unravel the mysteries of the universe. “To me, this result is an example of how much we've been able to discover just with that small glimpse beyond our solar system,” said Bryson. “What we see is that our galaxy is a fascinating one, with fascinating worlds, and some that may not be too different from our own.”

h/t: [Science Alert]

Related Articles:

Hubble Snaps Incredible Photo of a Faraway Galaxy

NASA Confirms That There Is Actually Water on the Moon

NASA Successfully Landed a Spacecraft on an Asteroid for the First Time in History

Scientists Discover a Planet Where It Rains Rocks and Oceans Are Made of Lava

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Astrophotographer Captures Incredible Photos of ISS Transiting the Sun and Moon
Scientists Discover a Planet Where It Rains Rocks and Oceans Are Made of Lava
NASA Confirms That There Is Actually Water on the Moon
NASA Successfully Landed a Spacecraft on an Asteroid for the First Time in History
This Week Mars Is the Closest It’s Been to Earth in 17 Years
Photographer Captures Unique Image of the Moon Disguised as Saturn

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rare “Blue Moon” Will Be Visible Around the World on Halloween
Spectacular Winners of the 2020 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
Jeanette Epps Will Be the First Black Woman To Join Fellow Astronauts on the ISS
Ultra High-Definition 85-Megapixel Photo of the Moon Captures Every Tiny Crater
Stunning Photo Captures “Eruption” of Perseid Meteors and the Milky Way Over Mount Rainier
Photo of Saturn Peeking Out From Behind the Moon Still Viral After 6 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.