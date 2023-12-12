Home / Science / Astronomy

Halley’s Comet Has Begun Its 38-Year Journey Back Toward Earth

By Regina Sienra on December 12, 2023
halley's comet

Photo: NASA/W. Liller via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Halley's Comet is one of the most fascinating astronomic events ever, with records dating back to a thousand years ago. It was last visible from Earth in 1986, and since it comes around every 75 to 79 years, its next sighting will take place in July 2061. And while that seems a while away, we can now start looking forward to its return. As of December 8, 2023, Halley's Comet is on its way back through the solar system towards Earth.

The comet travels around the Sun in a flattened elliptical orbit that takes it beyond the outer limits of the solar system, before bringing it back right around the Sun. And after decades of traveling away from our star, it has reached the farthest point of its orbit, also known as aphelion. Located 3.27 billion miles away from the Sun, it's roughly 472.2 million miles beyond the orbit of Neptune. The last time Halley's Comet was at this point in its orbit was in April 1948.

Now that Halley's comet is on its way back, it means that for the first time in nearly 38 years it will be getting closer to the Sun. It currently holds a speed of 0.565 miles per second, or about 2,034 miles per hour, which is expected to increase as it gets closer to the inner solar system. “In concert with Kepler's second law of motion, a celestial body moves fastest when it is at perihelion and slowest at aphelion,” writes Joe Rao from Space. So, once Halley passes through aphelion, its orbital velocity will begin to—very slowly at first—increase, on its way inbound toward the Sun.”

Halley's Comet last reached perihelion—its closest point to the Sun—on February 9, 1986, and it will be at that point again on July 28, 2061. Since the comet will be on the same side of the Sun as the Earth during the summer, it will appear at least 10 times brighter than it did 38 years ago—light pollution permitting.

Since Halley's Comet was first photographed during its appearance in 1910, and was first studied with a probe 76 years later, we can only imagine the technological advancements that will be available to scientists next time the comet comes around.

h/t: [Space]

Related Articles:

Incredible Footage Captures the Moment a Comet Collides With Jupiter

Green Comet Makes an Appearance for the First Time in 50,000 Years

80-Mile-Wide Comet Hurtling Towards Earth Captured by NASA’s Hubble Telescope

Photographer Captures Sight of “Christmas Comet” Before It Leaves Our Solar System Forever

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA Discovers New “Scorching” Seven-Planet System Orbiting Distant Star
These NASA-Approved Watches Include Genuine Moon Dust
Scientists Think Some Asteroids May Contain Elements Unheard of on Earth
The True Story of José Hernández, the Latino Astronaut That Inspired the Movie “A Million Miles Away”
Here’s How to Watch the “Ring of Fire” Eclipse Taking Place This Month
Watch These “Outtakes” of NASA Astronauts Struggling To Walk on the Moon

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Upcoming Northern Lights Will Be Most Intense in Years and Can Be Seen From More Places
Hi-Res Photos of the Moon Highlight a Crater Deeper Than the Grand Canyon
Astronaut Frank Rubio Sets U.S. Record as First Man in Space for a Whole Year
NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Has Finally Landed on Earth
JWST Captures Image of “Baby Star” Similar to What Our Sun Looked Like Billions of Years Ago
High School Students Find That Asteroid Hit by NASA Seems to Be Moving Unexpectedly

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.