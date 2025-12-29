Home / Science / Astronomy

German Aerospace Engineer Becomes First Wheelchair User To Go to Space

By Ava Linker on December 29, 2025

 

German aerospace engineer Michaela Benthaus always dreamed of being an astronaut. Unfortunately, a mountain biking accident seven years ago resulted in a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed, making her ambitious dreams even more difficult to achieve. Despite being a wheelchair user now, her disability didn’t stop her from taking necessary steps towards her goals, including working for the the European Space Agency (ESA).

Benthaus eventually reached out to retired SpaceX manager Hans Koenigsmann and her drive inspired him to organize a space trip with Blue Origin. On Saturday, December 20, Benthaus, Koenigsmann, and four others took off from Blue Origin’s launchpad in Texas. They were in Blue Origin’s reusable sub-orbital launch vehicle, New Shepard, which had added ground support equipment to help Benthaus enter and exit the capsule. The flight took 10 minutes as they reached just above the Kármán line, which is considered the boundary between Earth and space.

After touching back down, Benthaus said she appreciated every aspect of the trip. “I didn’t only like the view and the micro-gravity,” she explains “but I also liked going up. That was so cool, every stage of going up.” She says you should never give up on your dreams, even if they seem unlikely or impossible.

After a tragic mountain bike accident that left her paralyzed, Michaela Benthaus held onto her dream of going to space.

 

She reached out to retired SpaceX manager, Hans Koenigsmann online and he was inspired to figure out a way to get her to space.

 

She and four others rode in Blue Origin's launch vehicle, New Shepard, which had been modified to accommodate Benthaus' entry.

 

Benthaus says she enjoyed every second of the journey and that you should never give up on your dreams, no matter how impossible they seem.

 

Source: Engineer becomes first wheelchair user to go to space

