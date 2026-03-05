Harrison Ford Tears Up While Accepting SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award

On March 1, 2026, Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award in recognition of his legendary acting career. When he accepted the honor, which was presented by Woody Harrelson, the 83-year-old actor delivered a touching—yet characteristically humorous—speech, all while visibly fighting back tears.

“I feel incredibly grateful for this kind attention, but to be clear, I also am quite humbled,” Ford began. “That said, it is a little weird to be receiving a lifetime achievement award at the half point of my career. It’s a little weird, isn’t it? I’m still a working actor!”

It’s true; Ford has made significant breakthroughs lately, especially in his role as Dr. Paul Rhoades in Shrinking, which premiered its third season in January. His performance in the TV series has earned him some of the best reviews of his career, and led to his first-ever Actor Awards, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominations in 30 years. Last year, he also joined the MCU as Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World and, in 2023, he revived his iconic Indiana Jones character in The Dial of Destiny.

Ford then acknowledged early supporters, including George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, both of whom offered the actor his biggest breaks in the form of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, respectively. He also thanked the late casting director Fred Roos and his former manager Patricia McQueeny for their contributions to his career. “I was not an overnight success,” he remarked. “This is a tough business to get into. In my case, it’s a tough business to get out of, thank God, because I love what I do.”

Throughout his speech, Ford teared up several times, especially as he recounted how acting comforted him during difficult times. “In my third year of college, I was a little lost,” he said with a wavering voice. “I was failing at school. I felt isolated, alone, and then I found the company of people putting on plays, storytellers, people I once thought were misfits and geeks turned out to be my people.”

With even more emotion, he added, “The work I do with other actors is one of the great joys of my life. My career is built on their work as well as the work of writers, directors, and every single cast member, every crew member I’ve ever been on a set with.”

Later, Ford meditated upon the impact of acting and storytelling, claiming that imagination, human connection, and empathy are at the heart of these art forms. “As actors, we get to live many lives. We get to explore ideas that affirm and elevate our shared experience. The stories we tell have a unique capacity to create moments of emotional connection. They bring us together,” he explained. “So while we’re all at different stages of our lives and careers in this room, we all share something fundamental. We share the privilege of working in the world of ideas, of empathy, of imagination.”

At the close of his speech, Ford thanked his wife, Calista, his family, peers, and SAG-AFTRA for the prestigious honor. “This is very encouraging,” he concluded with a grin.

Throughout his six-decade career, Ford has starred in countless films, but is perhaps best known for his portrayals of Indiana Jones and Han Solo. He has also starred in such iconic films as American Graffiti, Apocalypse Now, Blade Runner, and Working Girl, among others. Aside from the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, he has received the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award and the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Ford is the 61st recipient of the Life Achievement Award. Past recipients in recent years include Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Carol Burnett.

“Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with the responsibility to support each other,” Ford noted during his acceptance speech. “To lift others up when we can; to keep the door open for the next kid—the next lost boy who’s looking for a place to belong. I’m indeed a lucky guy, lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. I don’t take that for granted.”

