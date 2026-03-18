Oscars “In Memoriam” Honored Film Icons We Lost and There Wasn’t a Dry Eye in Sight

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Over the last 12 months, Hollywood lost some of its brightest luminaries; from beloved actors like Diane Keaton and Catherine O’Hara to trailblazing actors-turned-filmmakers like Robert Redford and Rob Reiner. As such, there was a lot of mournful anticipation of how their passings would be commemorated at the Academy Awards. The result was one of the most touching tributes in years, leaving the Dolby Theater without a dry eye in sight.

Opening the segment was Billy Crystal, who starred in one of Reiner’s biggest films, When Harry Met Sally. “My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes,” he said, “because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be…far better in his eyes, far kinder, and far more human.”

Crystal recalled meeting Reiner when they were cast in All in the Family in 1975, vowing to remain friends ever since. “To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you.

“And for us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle,” he said, a reference to Reiner’s 1987 epic The Princess Bride. The screen displaying Reiner’s filmography then raised to reveal several stars of Reiner’s films, such as Crystal’s co-star in When Harry Met Sally, Meg Ryan, as well as Fred Savage, Mandy Patinkin, Carol Kane, Kiefer Sutherland, Demi Moore, Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, and John Cusack, who held hands in remembrance of their friend and collaborator.

Rachel McAdams then took the stage to commemorate legendary actresses Claudia Cardinale and Diane Ladd, before remembering the late Catherine O’Hara. “A comedic genius and scene-stealer, our Mighty Wind and my fellow Canadian.” McAdams added, “She made us laugh until we cried.”

The Notebook star became emotional when remembering Diane Keaton, who she starred alongside in The Family Stone. “For over 50 years, luminous on screen and indelible in life, believe me when I say, there’s not an actress of my generation who’s not inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity,” McAdams said. “She wore so many hats, literally and figuratively. Actress, artist, author, activist. But no hat more important to her than being mother to her two children. She meant so much to so many.”

In a rare public appearance, singer and actress Barbra Streisand took to the stage to remember her friend and The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford. “He was a brilliant, subtle actor,” she stated. “And we had a wonderful time playing off each other because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do in the scene.”

On top winning the Best Director prize for his 1980 drama Ordinary People, Redford founded the Sundance Institute, which offers a platform to emerging filmmakers. As such, Streisand noted that he was key to the careers of many creatives being awarded that night. “He was thoughtful and bold. I called him an intellectual cowboy, who blazed his own trail,” Streisand said before finishing her tribute with the touching theme song from The Way We Were.

You can watch the full tributes below.

The Academy Awards offered one of the most touching “In Memoriam” segments in years, leaving the Dolby Theater without a dry eye in sight.

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The tribute comes as Hollywood lost some of its brightest luminaries over the last 12 months.

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Billy Crystal remembered Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, alongside the actors who starred in Reiner’s films.

Rachel McAdams then took the stage to commemorate legendary actors, including the late Catherine O’Hara and Diane Keaton.

In a rare public appearance, singer and actor Barbra Streisand took to the stage to remember her friend and The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford.

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