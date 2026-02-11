Home / Entertainment / TV

Bill Nye the Science Guy To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Children’s and Family Emmys

By Emma Taggart on February 11, 2026
Bill Nye to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

Bill Nye the Science Guy will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) at next month’s 4th Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards on March 1 and 2.

Best known for his 1990s PBS show Bill Nye the Science Guy, Nye won kids over by making science feel less like homework and more like fun. With his trademark humor and infectious enthusiasm, Nye helped spark a lifelong interest in science for an entire generation.

Beyond television, Nye is also a prolific inventor and New York Times bestselling author. In 2025, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden, cementing his impact far beyond the classroom. Nye has been named on the Time 100 Health list; earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; and spent 15 years as CEO of The Planetary Society, the non-governmental space organization co-founded by Carl Sagan.

“Mr. Nye is one of the most revered broadcast educators in television history, having instilled multiple generations of children with an appreciation for the extraordinary world of science,” said NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp. “It is an honor to celebrate his career, as well as the esteemed careers of this year’s Gold and Silver Circle inductees and individual honorees, alongside this year’s fantastic nominees who are building upon their work with important children’s programming today.”

For Nye, it’s never really been about the awards, but about sharing his love of science and learning. “I believe that the process of science is the best idea humans have ever had,” he says. “I loved making shows that encouraged kids of all ages to embrace the P, B, and J—the Passion, Beauty, and Joy—of science, while also showing that you, the viewer, can change the world. I’ve spent my life doing what I love, and this award is not only a celebration of my past work, but a reminder of the impact we can have if we choose to invest in science education and the next generation of leaders.”

Find out more about the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website.

Bill Nye: Website | Facebook | Instagram
National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences: Website

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Emma Taggart
