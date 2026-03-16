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Celebrities Wear New Artists4Ceasefire Pin Designed by Shepard Fairey at the Oscars

By Emma Taggart on March 16, 2026

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The Oscars aren’t only about glitz, glam, and celebrating films. For some actors and filmmakers, the awards bring a chance to raise awareness for important issues. Artists4Ceasefire is an initiative that brings together hundreds of actors and other famous advocates who are collectively calling for lasting peace in Palestine, Israel, and around the world.

In 2024, many celebrities wore red Artists4Ceasefire pins to the Oscars, and the movement continues to grow. At the recent 98th Academy Awards ceremony on March 15, several artists turned up to the awards ceremony wearing a newly released pin featuring a white dove and the phrase: “Artists For Ceasefire. A Just Peace.”

“Humanity and justice are not privileges reserved for some of us; they belong to all people, without exception,” says the pin’s designer, Shepard Fairey. “Art has the ability to remind us that, before borders and boundaries, we are all citizens of this planet first. This collaboration with Artists4Ceasefire serves as a reminder that love for all people is not the absence of justice and accountability—it is a necessity. My hope is that this image speaks to the power of solidarity and serves as a reminder that when we come together, the seeds of compassion, dignity, and freedom can break through.”

Saja Kilani, the Canadian-Jordanian actress known for her leading role in The Voice of Hind Rajab was one of the celebrities who wore the pin at the awards. She said that it represents liberation for all nations suffering from unjust violence, including Palestine, Sudan, Venezuela, and Iran, as well as those affected by ICE raids in the U.S. “These crimes against humanity are all connected and there’s zero accountability,” she said in a red carpet interview. “Being here tonight with visibility is very important. Our struggles are all connected, and so is our liberation.”

Fellow cast member Amer Hlehel noted that The Voice of Hind Rajab’s lead actor, Motaz Malhees, was unable to attend the event due to his Palestinian citizenship and the ongoing travel ban enacted by the Trump administration. “I want to add that we feel very thrilled, almost very thrilled to be here, because we miss something very important,” he said. “The fourth actor, our lead man…He was banned from entering the USA and can’t attend the Oscars.”

Meanwhile, actor Javier Bardem—perhaps best known for his role in No Country for Old Men—wore anti-war and pro-Palestine pins at the 2026 awards. He originally wore the anti-war pin in 2003 during the Iraq War, and 23 years later he brought it back as a protest against the current war with Iran. Later in the evening, while presenting the Oscar for Best International Film, Bardem opened his remarks by saying, “No to war and free Palestine,” drawing a huge round of applause from the audience.

Other actors who support Artists4Ceasefire include Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Rachel McAdams, Bradley Cooper, and Joaquin Phoenix.

Follow Artists4Ceasefire on Instagram for more updates on the movement.

On March 15, several celebrities turned up to the Oscars wearing a newly released Artists4Ceasefire pin designed by Shepard Fairey.

The cast of The Voice of Hind Rajab shared their reasons for wearing the pins.

It was designed by Shepard Fairey, who believes “Art has the ability to remind us that, before borders and boundaries, we are all citizens of this planet first.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @artists4ceasefire

Meanwhile, actor Javier Bardem wore his own versions of anti-war and pro-Palestine pins.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grazia España (@grazia_es)

Artists4Ceasefire: Website | Instagram

Source: Artists4Ceasefire Unveils New Pins Designed by Shepard Fairey Ahead of Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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