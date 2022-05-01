Home / Photography

Melancholic Photo Series Uses the Color Blue To Capture Experiences With Depression

By Margherita Cole on May 1, 2022
Blue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans Smith

To say one is “feeling blue” is a common way of expressing sadness. Fine art photographer Heather Evans Smith leans into this colloquial phrase in her photo series titled Blue to convey her experiences with depression as a woman in her 40s. The project also shows how this mental illness is pervasive at any age.

As its title suggests, the photographs are united by a strikingly blue color palette. From the clothes that the models wear to their indoor and outdoor settings to the objects that they come into contact with, everything is tinted in a cerulean shade. This makes it feel like the entire world that these figures occupy is steeped in melancholy. “Some say my dad's death was the spark that ignited my depression, but this feeling has been brewing for a while,” Smith tells My Modern Met. “I started to notice a sadness creep in a few years into my 40s. I searched ‘depression in women' and stumbled across articles stating women are the most depressed at age 44. I was at that very moment 44.”

These photographs find ways to keep the faces of the models anonymous—oftentimes resorting to hiding their heads in some way—which in turn makes these figures symbolic of depression itself. “Loss during this time in a woman’s life can weigh heavily,” Smith continues. “Children are getting older and need the comfort of a parent less; the health of one’s own parent(s) is starting to fail, and hormonal shifts begin.”

These women are alone in their azure environments, interacting with objects that are broken or misplaced.”Using the color blue, which for hundreds of years has been associated with melancholy and sadness-these images evoke this period in my life and how it affects those around me,” Smith adds. “A mid-point, as I am stripping down, taking stock, and finding a new place amongst the loss.”

You can purchase prints and other merch via Smith's online shop, and keep up to date with what she's up to next by following the artist on Instagram.

Chapel Hill-based artist Heather Evans Smith explores her experiences with depression in her photo series, Blue.

Blue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans Smith

She uses the color blue—which is commonly associated with sadness—to imbue the images with a sense of melancholy.

Blue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans Smith

“I started to notice a sadness creep in a few years into my 40s,” Smith tells My Modern Met.

Blue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans Smith

“I searched ‘depression in women' and stumbled across articles stating women are the most depressed at age 44. I was at that very moment 44.”

Blue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithBlue Photo Series Captures Feelings of Depression by Heather Evans SmithHeather Evans Smith: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Heather Evans Smith.

Related Articles:

This Artist’s Surreal Photos Have Earned Her Nearly 5 Million Instagram Followers

35 of the Best ‘Bookface’ Challenge Photos You’ll Ever See

Fashionable Females Lost and Found in Dreamy Storybook Photos [Interview]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dramatic Short Film Explores the Secret World of Microscopic Plankton
Artist Pays Tribute To Musicians We’ve Lost With Colorful Light Paintings of Skeleton Bands
Photographer Explores the Beauty and Decay of Abandoned Churches in Italy
Photographer Uses 2 Million Photos to Produce GIF Showing Moon’s Movement
Pinpoint the Start of Pinhole Photography and How To Start Snapping Pictures for Yourself
Buy a Fine Art Print From a Famous Photographer To Support Relief Efforts in Ukraine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The History of Camera Obscura and How It Was Used as a Tool to Create Art in Perfect Perspective
Photographer Transforms the Iconic St. Peter’s Basilica From Renaissance to Cyberpunk
Photographer Finds Galaxies and Stars in Swirling Reflection of Gasoline Puddles
Photographer Explores Tbilisi’s Mysterious Underground Soviet-Era City
Heartbreaking Side-by-Side Photo Collages Reveal Stark Differences of Children Around the World
Stunning Photos Reveal the Architectural Interiors Hidden Within Classical Instruments

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.